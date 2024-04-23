Pelosi calls for Netanyahu to resign for failing to end Hamas war

Nancy Pelosi has called for Benjamin Netanyahu to resign as prime minister of Israel, accusing him of being unable to bring peace to the Gaza conflict.

The former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, 84, said that Mr Netanyahu’s “policy and practice” had been “terrible” and that he should stand aside.

Speaking to RTE, an Irish broadcaster, on a visit to the country, Ms Pelosi said the number of people who had died in Gaza since Hamas’s attack on October 7 was “too many”.

“The United States has always supported Israel as our friend because it has been in our national security interest to do so,” she said.

“We recognise Israel’s right to protect itself. We reject the policy and practice of Netanyahu - terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?”

Relatives of hostages, held by Hamas, gather to stage a protest against the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu - Anadolu

Mr Netanayhu, who governs Israel under a coalition deal between seven political parties, has faced domestic criticism over his response to Hamas’s attacks and the prolonged war in Gaza.

He has vowed to continue the conflict as long as it takes to remove Hamas fighters from the Palestinian territory, and vowed to press ahead with a new offensive in Rafah, despite opposition from the US.

Ms Pelosi said she did not know whether Mr Netanyahu had been unable to secure peace in the region, or whether he “doesn’t want peace”, and described him as an “obstacle to the two-state solution” for Israel and Palestine.

Israelis are demanding an end to the war - Anadolu

The California congresswoman has been a vocal supporter of Joe Biden, the US president, over his handling of the conflict.

Mr Biden has stated his “iron clad” support for the defence of Israel since the October 7 attacks, but called for Mr Netanyahu to show restraint in his pursuit of Hamas and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“The biggest advocate for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians has been Joe Biden, he’s the only one advocating at that level,” Ms Pelosi said.

She also expressed concerns about a push by some European countries, including the UK, to recognise a Palestinian state when the war has ended.

“I don’t know what state they would be recognising - a Hamas-ruling state or the Abbas Palestinian authority,” she said.