Pelosi has hip replacement surgery after fall in Luxembourg

Former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had hip replacement surgery after injuring herself while on an official trip to Luxembourg, her office says.

"Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," her spokesman Ian Kreger said in a statement.

Pelosi, 84, was airlifted by the US military to a hospital in Germany after she tripped and fell while attending an official event on Friday.

The California Democratic congresswoman was travelling with a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Pelosi thanked both US military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg.

"Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans," the statement added.

She has withdrawn from the rest of the events she had scheduled for the trip.

In an earlier statement on Friday, Mr Kreger said Pelosi was looking forward to returning home to the US soon and was continuing to work from hospital.

The delegation she was travelling with in Luxembourg is scheduled to take part in anniversary events along with veterans, their families and military officials.

Pelosi has been a prominent figure in US politics over a career stretching seven presidential administrations.

She first served as House speaker from 2007-11, a post second in line to the presidency after the vice-president, then regained the job in 2019 after her party took back control of the chamber.

She resigned as Speaker in 2023, but continues to serve in the House and remains a highly influential voice within the Democratic Party.

Last month, she was elected to another two-year term.