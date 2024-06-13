Peloton instructor Kendall Toole announces departure: 'See you in the next adventure'

It’s been a great ride, but Peloton instructor Kendall Toole is pedaling off to her next chapter.

Toole revealed her departure from the fitness brand in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday.

"It’s with great consideration and many, many, many hours of reflection, but I’m choosing to close my chapter at Peloton," Toole said. "Thank you, Peloton, for this incredible, life-changing opportunity. I will forever be grateful for this life experience and transformation and personal growth that this has been for me."

The 31-year-old did not disclose the reason for her exit in the video, but she reassured her followers that she wouldn’t be leaving the public eye.

"Before we get too emotional, I don’t want you to think I’m saying goodbye,” Toole said. “I’m not, this is just a shift. I’ll be continuing to check in on social media and far beyond. This is more of a ‘I’ll see you on the next chapter’ kind of an energy."

She added: "Stay tuned for what’s next, and I will see you in the next adventure."

Toole alluded to her departure from Peloton in a June 3 Instagram post. “Shedding a skin and removing an armour that no longer serves; you’re raw for a while,” she wrote at the time. “But, don’t ever forget: tender is transformed. A new thing. The next level. Uncharted waters (and) uninked pages.”

Toole has previously worked as an actress, according to the fitness personality’s IMDb page. She appeared in the short films “Petunia” and “Little Canyon,” as well as a three-episode stint on the 2012 musical comedy “Frat House Musical.”

Kendall Toole thanks Peloton fans for ‘letting me into your homes’

Toole – who has a background in cheerleading, gymnastics, dance and boxing – got her start at Peloton as a cycling instructor, according to the official Peloton website.

"To the community who have become my friends and family and have stayed in the fight with me, I cannot thank you enough,” Toole said in her Instagram video Thursday. “It’s been an absolute honor, especially to every single one of you Knockouts and NKO crew members for all of the fun and craziness and joy."

The former Peloton instructor also thanked her fans for their support and “letting me into your homes, into your hearts, and in many times — I hope — into the shadowy parts of your mind where sometimes things can get a little tough."

"Thank you for riding with me, for sweating with me, for crying with me, for growing and evolving with me and every single way we’ve committed to showing up for ourselves so that we can show up for those around us in our life,” Toole continued. "That kind of commitment to ourselves is truly spectacular."

