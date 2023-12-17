Pemberton’s Mile One Eating House hosts Christmas food drive

Pemberton’s Mile One Eating House took an opportunity to give back to the community last week with a Christmas food drive. The fundraiser for Pemberton’s food bank (operated by Sea to Sky Community Services) was held on Friday, Dec. 8. A dollar from every meal and alcoholic drink sold went straight to people experiencing food insecurity this festive season.

General manager, Laura Scarr, said the team was eager to support local charities this Christmas.

“Being in a small town like Pemberton, I feel like it’s so important to support the community,” she said. “We have really wanted to start these community appreciation nights. We actually ran a test one about six months ago. It was for Pemberton Search and Rescue.”

Loralee Seitz from the food bank set up a stand inside the restaurant.

“We gave them an area of the restaurant so they could provide further information,” said Scarr. “We had a donation bin for anyone who wanted to contribute. We also have a link online that people can use to donate as well.”

Scarr stressed that everyone is feeling the cost-of-living crisis this winter.

“We really wanted to support the food bank approaching Christmas,” she said. “There has been a lot of pressure on all sorts of people in town with the cost of living. Everything has gone up so much. There is so much stress and pressure on everyone.”

The team at Mile One Eating House plans on making the food drive a monthly event.

“It is a program we plan on continuing,” said Scarr. “We are going to be doing it once a month. We are just really focused on local community groups who need some support. We are so lucky to have some good support systems. We have gotten so much support from the community. I am just really excited that we have some sort of ways of giving back.”

The food bank has seen a dramatic increase in the need for its services over the past few years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of new clients increased by 169 per cent. The Pemberton Legion also donated $1,500 to the Pemberton Food Bank Christmas Hamper Program last week.

Story continues

The Pemberton Food Bank operates Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1343 Aster Street.

Those requiring assistance outside those hours can contact Seitz at foodbankpemberton@sscs.ca.

Roisin Cullen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine