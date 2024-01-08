Pembina Trails division leader leaving post after two years, introducing controversial time changes

The Pembina Trails School Division is once again searching for a superintendent to oversee the education of roughly 16,000 students and manage the challenges associated with south Winnipeg’s fast-growing population.

Lisa Boles, chief executive officer since September 2022, submitted her retirement notice before the winter break.

Boles has spent the bulk of her career — more than 30 years in the public education system — working in Pembina Trails schools and the board office on 181 Henlow Bay.

She will continue in her current position until the end of June.

“I went from high school to university to work and I think this is the first time in my life that I don’t have a plan, so it’s exciting and uncomfortable at the same time,” she said Monday — her 55th birthday.

Asked about her brief tenure, during which the board office faced no shortage of criticism over its introduction of new school start and end times, Boles said “(now) is the right time for me.”

This time last year, administrators first announced their proposal to change instructional times across half of all division schools — in some cases by as much as 45 minutes – to address enrolment and transportation pressures.

Families have expressed frustrations about everything from earlier starts interfering with student sleep and well-being to conflicting work and extracurricular schedules. Dozens of parents attended school board meetings in 2022-23 and continued to do so this year to voice related concerns.

The outgoing superintendent noted she was no stranger to community feedback and high emotions surrounding school-related change when she took the job.

Boles served as assistant superintendent of divisional support services between 2018 and 2021. She oversaw curriculum and learning services the year before she was promoted to chief superintendent.

Early on in her career, Boles taught math and science at junior high and high schools and coached volleyball and softball. She was tapped to become a school administrator at age 27.

Story continues

Board chairman Tim Johnson was unavailable for an interview Monday, and deferred comment to a public statement issued by trustees.

The statement acknowledges Boles’ role in developing a strategic plan and anti-racism policy, as well as facilitating adjustments related to modifying 2023-24 instructional times in most elementary schools and moving all Grade 9s to high schools, starting next fall.

“During these challenging times Lisa has shown strength, compassion, and strong leadership to move our division forward as we work to address the growing communities in Pembina Trails,” it states.

“The board will be forever grateful for Lisa’s contribution to our community of learners.”

Under Boles’ leadership, the division opened Bison Run School and Pembina Trails Collegiate in Waverley West and announced planning was underway for another two kindergarten-to-Grade 8 schools.

Trustees have begun an executive recruitment process to hire a new leader for July 1.

maggie.macintosh@freepress.mb.ca

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press