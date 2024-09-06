Pembroke Park commissioner wins in criminal case and moves to sue. He still faces other troubles

A Broward town commissioner who faced a criminal charge for allegedly accusing the mayor of bringing a gun to a public meeting was vindicated in court Thursday. Now, he’s going after the mayor, the former police chief and the town in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

On Friday, Pembroke Park Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs stood alongside his lawyer, Michael Pizzi, to celebrate the charge being dropped by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

“There was no phone call to 911,” Pizzi told reporters on Friday. “[State prosecutors] realized that ... and they dismissed the case.”

READ MORE: Broward town commissioner charged with falsely accusing mayor of having gun at meeting

The pair said the charge was retaliation.

“The whole commission’s intent is to remove me,” Jacobs said. “That’s not their position. The only one who can remove me is the governor, and they have to have a criminal charge on me to do that.”

Park Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs, talks to the media during a press conference with his attorney Michael Pizzi, held in Miami Lakes, to announce a multi-million dollar lawsuit on behalf of himself against Mayor Ashira Mohammed and the Town of Pembroke Park for malicious prosecution, false arrest and other Federal and State grounds, after all charges against him were dismissed by the Broward County Court, on Friday, September 06, 2024.

Because of this perceived hostile action, Jacobs vowed to file a lawsuit against Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed and former Police Chief Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan, seeking millions of dollars.

“Mayor Ashira Mohammed, you and your former police chief are going to be sued for millions of dollars for improperly smearing and defaming and making false allegations and arranging for the false filing of criminal charges against Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs,” Pizzi said.

Mohammed told the Miami Herald that despite what the court ruled, Jacobs is still an abusive “plague” on the town.

“Commissioner Jacobs has been a plague on Pembroke Park since the moment he took office,” Mohammed said in a written statement. “His abusive behavior and outlandish accusations continue to cost taxpayers of Pembroke Park both financially and operationally as he drives good people away from working for our town.”

She emphasized that it is “long past time” for him to be removed from office.

According to the Broward courts website, Jacobs’ criminal case was disposed of on Thursday because prosecutors declined to move forward. He was charged with giving a false crime report.

The case stems from a chaotic November public meeting during which police searched Mohammed in front of television cameras.

READ MORE: Drama over an alleged gun in meeting is latest controversy for embattled Broward town

Shortly before the meeting, Jacobs called the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to a probable-cause affidavit, because he said he believed Mohammed was armed and he was scared for his life.

Dabney-Donovan, the police chief, was informed of the perceived danger and told the commission in private. Mohammed, confident she didn’t have a gun on her, demanded to be searched in front of the public.

The police chief searched her and her purse while cameras rolled — no gun was found.

While the criminal charge was dropped, Jacobs is still facing heat for other alleged misconduct while on the job and might soon be on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

Facing other scandals

Jacobs has been at the center of allegations during his time as Pembroke Park’s mayor and now as a commissioner. He has been accused of racism, sexism and misuse of town funds.

On Thursday, the Broward Inspector General announced that Jacobs, while he served as mayor in 2022, had unlawfully spent taxpayer money to charter a yacht for an annual holiday party.

He used his town credit card to put down a $3,950 deposit for the charter, the total bill amounting to $10,575. The inspector general report stated Jacobs was in violation by not involving the town commission or manager for a purchase over $10,000.

The former finance and budget director was also implicated in the misuse of funds.

But Jacobs and Pizzi claim he never signed off on the price.

Meanwhile, former Police Chief Dabney-Donovan continues to allege her firing was a cover to hide discrimination and retaliation against her — and that much of it was from Jacobs.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve been harassed.’ Broward police chief vows to sue town for discrimination

She filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which will either investigate her discrimination claims or give her the right to sue Pembroke Park in federal court.

Her attorney, Stephan Lopez, told the Herald on Friday that they are eager to get the chance to sue the town and Jacobs.

“[Jacobs] has made a mockery out of that town,” Lopez said. “We expect to file a federal claim for disparate treatment based on race and gender.”

In Dabney-Donovan’s filed charge of discrimination, she said Jacobs used the words “diversity hire” in reference to her being Pembroke Park’s first Black officer and police chief. He also allegedly made racist social-media posts about her.

Jacobs is facing a lawsuit from former Town Attorney Melissa Anderson. It has not yet been resolved.

READ MORE: Former attorney for embattled Broward town was harassed by commissioner, lawsuit alleges

She alleges that the town — and specifically Jacobs — maintained a hostile work environment, discriminated against her due to her gender and violated Florida’s civil-rights act.

Anderson, who is a lesbian, accused Jacobs of waging “a campaign of discrimination and harassment” against her. He allegedly referred to her as a “f---ing c--t” and told her several times to “shut up” and “f--k off.”

He also sent her a TikTok that she deemed misogynistic, homophobic and threatening.

At the time of the lawsuit’s filing in March, Pizzi told the Herald that Jacobs denied any wrongdoing and believed there is a vendetta against him.