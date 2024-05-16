Are Penelope and Colin from “Bridgerton” Astrologically Compatible? All About Their 'Enchanting' Relationship

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Penelope's Jupiter connects with Colin's Venus, 'which means that the romance will be enchanting and intoxicating'

Netflix Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton

Penelope and Colin’s love story is taking center stage in Bridgerton season 3, but are the fictional characters destined to be together astrologically speaking?

Over the past two seasons, their relationship has been a slow burn, but fans will finally relish in their steamy romance as the show adapts Julia Quinn’s fourth novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

While their relationship certainly makes for perfect television, would they actually be compatible in real life? To find out, PEOPLE spoke with astrologer and bestselling author Lisa Stardust who analyzed their birth charts.

Thanks to Quinn’s books, we know that Colin was born on March 2, 1791, and Penelope was born on April 8, 1796. As such, Stardust notes that Penelope is an Aries Sun and either an Aries or Taurus Moon, while Colin is a Pisces Sun and an Aquarius Moon.

So, what do the stars say about their love story? Here’s how astrologically compatible Colin and Penelope are, based on their birth charts.

Colin and Penelope’s romance and intimacy compatibility

Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton

According to Stardust, Saturn, the planet of commitment, plays a key role in Colin and Penelope’s relationship as “we look for Saturn in synastry because it unites couples for a long time.”



“Colin’s Saturn connects with Penelope’s Sun in Aries,” which signifies they “have the longevity to make this relationship last," Stardust says. Though Stardust notes Penelope can sometimes see Colin as “oppressive” as a result of his Saturn, their connection ultimately unifies them.

Stardust adds that when looking at Penelope's chart, “her Sun sign aligns with Colin’s South Node of Destiny, alluding to the fact that they have a past life connection.” Additionally, her Jupiter connects with his Venus, “which means the romance will be enchanting and intoxicating."

Colin and Penelope’s intellectual rapport and communication compatibility

Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton

When discussing Colin and Penelope’s communication capabilities, Stardust notes that Colin has a Pisces stellium — "a cluster of three planets in Pisces: the sun, Venus, and Mars.” She also adds that Penelope has Jupiter and Mercury in Pisces, “which align nicely with Colin’s chart.”

So, when it comes to dealing with life's ups and downs, their charts suggest Penelope can help Colin think from a different perspective. “She also makes him feel optimistic and that he can open his heart and give to others,” Stardust adds. “Her influence on Colin is excellent because they have a connection that allows them to share their emotions and thoughts with ease. The conversations are endless, as well as their shared sense of humor.”

Colin and Penelope’s career and financial compatibility

Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton

While Penelope and Colin have a great rapport, especially since they started as friends first, when it comes to their financial stability, Stardust notes that they need to be on a tight budget.



“They will spend a fortune due to the Venus and Jupiter connection, so it's best for them to have someone manage their finances,” Stardust says of the world-traveling Colin and gossip-writing Penelope.



Stardust adds that their finances can be at risk due to their “generous hearts” as they “want to give to others and those in need without thinking of their personal finances.”

