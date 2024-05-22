Penguin Air, Plumbing, & Electrical talks DIY drain cleaning do's & don'ts
((SL Advertiser)) Penguin Air, Plumbing, & Electrical talks DIY drain cleaning do's & don'ts. For more information, call (480) 747-6801, or go to penguinair.com
((SL Advertiser)) Penguin Air, Plumbing, & Electrical talks DIY drain cleaning do's & don'ts. For more information, call (480) 747-6801, or go to penguinair.com
A family from Gatineau, Que., is reeling after being told they will be discharged from their family doctor in Ottawa for a reason they are struggling to agree with — because they have Quebec health cards. Last month Samira Drapeau, Drew Williams, and their five-year-old son received separate letters from the Bruyère Family Medicine Centre in Ottawa where the family have been patients for eight years.Many people in the National Capital Region live on one side of the Ottawa River, but work on the
The "nightmare situation" reportedly “confirmed their worst fears.”
The former president’s “fair and square” comment did not go down well.
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber's Instagram has been flooded with cruel hate comments ever since she revealed she's pregnant with her first child.
The Trump scion's objection to Katie Phang's gag was too ironic for critics.
Can you say “summer hair inspo”?
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.
Colbert's "Late Show" audience also erupted over a joke about a "shocking" development in Donald Trump's hush money trial.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Chaim Otmazgin had tended to dozens of shot, burned or mutilated bodies before he reached the home that would put him at the center of a global clash.
Old Hollywood glam got a 2024 update.
The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use ‘deadly force’ during the raid of his Florida property
Choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a video of the 17-year-old dancing solo in a studio to the song “Tanzania" on social media earlier this month
Costner is dad to seven kids — Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace
The model and recent beauty founder wore one of those sheer, nip-forward looks from the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 runway on the red carpet.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said Trump's claim about the area surrounding the courthouse was "categorically FALSE."
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
CNNOstensibly, the rapper Cam’ron appeared on CNN on Monday night to give his thoughts on the video of Sean “Diddy” Combs violently beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and his subsequent apology.Instead, the interview rapidly went off the rails and descended into Cam’ron using his airtime to chug a sex supplement drink, promote his podcast, and ask: “Who booked me for this joint?”Diddy Apologizes For Cassie Assault, Says He Was ‘F*cked Up’Host Abby Phillip began the interview asking Cam’ron
The actress and heir to the famed property is attempting to block the sale of Graceland
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has revealed the only way he'll return to the role of Sheldon Cooper again.
Being retired often means living on a fixed income, so it's more important than ever to stick to a strict budget. For some, this will entail cutting certain expenses to stay on track. Suze Orman, host...