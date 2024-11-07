Cristin Milioti 'Would Love' to Play Sofia Falcone Again

Gotham’s heating up. Penguins may thrive in the ice, but Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) loves the drama. He started a gang war between two of the Batman universe’s largest mobs on The Penguin, and now he’s close to taking the city all for himself. The only force left in his way is Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), who also seeks to reshape Gotham’s criminal empire in her image.

With the finale this Sunday night, Penguin fans are ready to find out how the story shakes out. The spin-off series is reportedly a bridge between Matt Reeves’s first Batman film and the upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II. Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight for the sequel, as well as Colin Farrell’s Cobb. After the Penguin finale, we may have a clearer picture of what’s ahead. And if Farrell can be persuaded to put on all those prosthetics again, we may even see a second season.

“I always said we’re going to continue [the Penguin’s] story,” Reeves told Esquire. “Initially, the idea was to continue it in the next film. And then when we were talking about doing shows, I was talking to [The Batman producer] Dylan Clark and [HBO heads] Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey. Casey said, ‘Look, I just want to say, I hope you’re not going to save the marquee characters for just the movies. This is HBO.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, let me tell you what this kind of Scarface-esque story is.’ It isn’t his origin story. It’s sort of like Batman’s story—the way that I did it—because there’d been so many origin tales. It’s the early days; it’s the origins of all of the rogues’-gallery characters.”

Macall Polay/HBO - HBO

From what Reeves is leaning on, it seems that HBO may head in a different direction if The Penguin season 2 doesn’t shake out. There’s been plenty of Joker storytelling in Hollywood already, so I’d advise DC not to put more of him on our screens. But several of Gotham’s greatest villains, including Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Bane, Mister Freeze, Scarecrow, and Clayface, could make for equally compelling spin-off subjects.

No matter what, we can likely count on at least one antagonist returning to Gotham: Sofia Falcone. (If she survives the finale, of course.) When we asked Milioti what kinds of roles she'd like to tackle next in her career, she said, "I would love to play Sofia again, but I would also be so interested in—I mean, this is off the top of my head. I’m definitely interested in doing things I haven’t done yet."

How about Farrell? Well, I doubt the actor wants to spend the next few years in a mountain of makeup. “Maybe in a year I would,” he told Total Film about a return as the Penguin. “When I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f*cking suit and that f*cking head on again.’ ” I wouldn’t blame him. But I also love Oz Cobb.

