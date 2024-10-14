‘The Penguin’ Episode 4 Just Proved This Is One of the Year’s Best Shows

Batman is camp again. Sorry to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, but we don’t want sad songs. The Penguin is driving his purple Maserati around the block like it’s an ice cream truck, and I’m a little kid running outside screaming, “Oz Cobb! Oz Cobb!” In fact, I often forget that the Penguin is a bad guy, because he’s just so much fun. He’s like a clown, which is something you wouldn’t think that Gotham needed more of at any particular time. Cobb sounds like someone who’s never seen a single episode of The Sopranos doing an impression of Tony Soprano. Last episode, he pointed at his empty wineglass and told a waiter to “do that again.” I hate that I love him. Deep down in my bones, I know that he will break my heart.



After baring his soul to Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) at the end of episode 3, he bails on her the second that things turn rough. His speech felt like a genuine apology for throwing her in the slammer more than a decade ago. But before she could even forgive him, Salvatore Maroni’s (Clancy Brown) men ambush the pair. With Victor’s (Rhenzy Feliz) help, the Penguin manages to escape. He leaves Sofia behind. In this week’s episode, we learn why. Episode 4 is Sofia’s story. It’s a master class of New Jersey Italian Mafia family acting from Milioti—and dare I say, she just vaulted herself into the Emmy conversation. Even though it barely features ol’ Oz Cobb, it’s the best episode of The Penguin yet.

Sofia, Take It Away

We kick things off with a flashback that takes place ten years ago, when Oz isn’t anything but Sofia’s personal driver. The Falcone family heiress is still traumatized by her mother’s death. She hanged herself in their family room when Sofia was very young, but Sofia has always remained skeptical of that fatal night’s events. “You know the lies we had to tell growing up about what he does?” Sofia asks Alberto (Michael Zegen) about their father one night. “There’s a lot that we don’t talk about.”

When a journalist informs Sofia that several hangings around Gotham all link back to her father’s club, old wounds resurface. It’s not just a coincidence, but Sofia’s treading in dangerous waters now. Oz hears everything in the car. “People are gonna start to get ideas,” the Penguin warns. Those “people” are named Oz Cobb, who rats Sofia out to Carmine (Mark Strong), leading him to toss his own daughter in Arkham Asylum just to avoid the murder investigations. It’s the cruelest thing anyone’s done on The Penguin yet, as Carmine Falcone pins all the hangings on Sofia and dooms her to a life in the nuthouse.

I don’t know what an actor does to enter the mind of someone sent to a living hell, but Milioti has figured it out. As she descends into hopelessness, the Falcone family does everything they can to keep her in Arkham so that they can continue to live their lives of crime unimpeded. She’s the sacrificial lamb. Her family writes false affidavits claiming that she’s mentally ill. The newspapers dub her “the Hangman,” and Carmine pays off every judge to throw out her appeals for release. When Arkham puts her through shock therapy, I begin to wonder why they don’t just kill her.

The Falcones come to regret that decision. Arkham hardens Sofia, as she’s forced to fend off creepy, violent inmates, including a reimagined take on the DC Comics villain Magpie. She also meets Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi), a doctor at Arkham who falls in love with her. After causing her immense pain during her stay, he eventually helps Sofia walk free. But his intentions don’t feel pure, and Sofia is aware of how easily he can manipulate her. I’m sure that red-light hypnotherapy technique goes a long way as well.

My Turn!

Back in the present, Dr. Rush saves Sofia from her run-in with the Maronis. “For ten years, men have lied to me,” she tells him. “I come home, and it’s all the same.” You want a killer? I’ll give you a killer. If anyone watching at home is afraid that The Penguin won’t let Sofia have her revenge until the end of the series, just watch the last ten minutes of this episode.

Sofia attends a Falcone family dinner and does that thing where she eats spaghetti and meatballs with her hands. “I trusted you,” she tells her family during a big speech. “I loved you, and not one of you tried to help me.” She’s the only one at the table who’s innocent. (I’ll, uh, overlook the fact that she killed Magpie in Arkham.) Sofia ends her speech with a toast to “new beginnings.” It’s a fresh start—but just for her. That night, she sets off a gas leak and kills everyone in her family except for Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) and her young cousin, Gia. She struts around the dead bodies of the Falcone mansion to Sarah Vaughan’s “So Long, My Love,” single-handedly taking over the crime family in one night. Look out, Oz. You’re next.

