‘The Penguin’ Episode 5 Is Complete and Utter Chaos

In last week’s episode of The Penguin, Oz Cobb channeled Back to the Future’s soda-can-powered DeLorean, juiced up his purple Maserati with suicide slushies, and took us on a blast to the past. We learned all about how the Penguin (Colin Farrell) betrayed Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), as well as relearned how damn great of an actress Milioti is. But even though I thoroughly enjoyed watching a Penguin-less romp through Arkham Asylum’s madhouse, I also learned an important lesson about myself: I love Oz Cobb. Like, I missed him when he went away.

For the past four episodes of The Penguin, I’ve affectionately joked around about Farrell’s take on the classic Batman villain. The half-Tony Soprano, half-Grimace caricature on my screen is easily the funniest performance I’ve seen in a long time. He waddles around, yells in a stereotypical Italian accent, and complains about deli sandwiches with lines like “So what, a normal amount of pickles is one?” But is there more to Oz Cobb? Can the Penguin truly touch my heart?

In the way that only a Fast & Furious movie could ever me cry, episode 5 went straight for my very soul. After Oz burns his wrecked Maserati, he turns to Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) and thanks him for coming back to save his life. “One hundred Maseratis couldn’t replace that,” he says. The line hits the testosterone in my brain as if it were straight out of an old PlayStation video game called Racer 2000: The Eternal Engine. If Oz Cobb starts waxing poetic à la Dom Toretto (...loyalty is just like a car, kid—once you slam the pedal, there’s no going back...), I’m going to weep. Vic couldn’t have responded any better when he simply exclaims, “Let’s fucking go!”

While I pause my television to hear if Michael Mann and Guy Ritchie are loudly asking the night sky why they didn’t think of this show, Cobb comes up with his next move. He plans to make a hostage exchange with Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) in return for the stolen mushrooms. He kidnaps Maroni’s son after the kid posts his location on TikTok Live, and then he calls the crime family to set up the drop. “This stupid motherfucker’s just begging to be got,” Oz says. I would love more than anything to see Cobb’s TikTok feed, but the Penguin’s in a hurry. There’s a lot to cover in this episode.

HBO

On The Penguin This Week...Mass Murder

The police show up to the Falcone mansion, so Sofia does her best to throw them off the trail. They take one look around at all the dead bodies and think, So your entire family is dead and you’re the only one who survived? Seems fishy! She tells the police that “there was an argument,” suggesting that Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) killed everyone and escaped because he slept with the boss’s widow. “Awfully suspicious, don’t you think?” asks the cop. After slight pushback that only confirms Sofia is the killer, the cop squeaks out a farewell with the raspiest voice I’ve ever heard on TV: “Well, if you hear from Johnny Viti, give us a call.”

Well, they won’t hear from Johnny Viti, because Sofia has him chained up in the family mausoleum like a dog. GCPD didn’t bother to check there, I guess. Oz watches the news broadcast and mocks them. “Boo hoo hoo. Turn that shit off,” he declares. “One family down, one to go.” When the meeting with the Maronis turns sour, Oz reveals that he never intended it any other way. He covers Maroni’s son in alcohol and burns him and his mother alive. Then he sends an assassin to stab Maroni in jail. The Police’s “De Do Do Do” plays in the background, which is an insane tonal shift. Once Cobb thinks he won, he receives a call from Salvatore. He somehow survived the attack and escaped prison. Now he’s coming for the Penguin. “Do me a favor, Sal, call your wife and see if she answers,” Oz says. “You stole from the wrong fucking guy.”

Meanwhile, Oz sends Vic to take his mother somewhere safe. She’s clearly suffering from long-neglected Alzheimer’s disease, but Vic does the opposite of what the Penguin asked and immediately brings her somewhere dangerous. The two stealthily navigate around street criminals as if they’re sneaking past infected zombies on The Last of Us. They eventually arrive at an abandoned apartment.

HBO

I’m the Captain Now

Across town, Sofia continues her weird relationship with Dr. Rush (Theo Rossi). He offers her his services—whatever that entails. After torturing Johnny Viti into submission, the former Falcone underboss steps in line as well. Dressed in furs, Sofia reenters the Falcone mansion and admits to her goons that she killed her entire family. She also mentions that Viti is the only “made man” at the table. The Penguin has never concerned itself with any real Italian Mafia politics, but it’s funny how many times throughout the series that characters point out “made men.” After she shoots and kills Johnny Viti in front of everyone, it’s essentially worthless to the story whether any character was made or not.

Sofia takes over the family and renames herself Sofia Gigante, taking on her mother’s maiden name. “My father’s legacy is dead and we will never speak his name again,” she says. “This is a new family.” In exchange for their loyalty, she pays the goons in massive chunks of cash that belonged to her father. She also plans to end the war between her family and the Maronis. A revolutionary idea! I give it one episode.

At his mother’s new hideout, Oz hugs her in bed until she swats him off. This place is cold, dark, gross, and even worse than the nasty home he had her in before. Digging through boxes around the apartment, he’s inspired by an old Gotham City Trolley coin. Oz takes Vic to the defunct subway system. The tunnels are flooded—reminiscent of the Penguin’s subterranean lair in Batman Returns. Oz plans to build a new secret base here, which just so happens to grant them access to a whole underground map of Gotham. It’s also humid, meaning that his mushrooms should thrive down there. Great find, Oz! “This fucking place,” he says, looking around and imaging the possibilities. “Corleone!”

You Might Also Like