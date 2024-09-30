‘The Penguin’ Star Theo Rossi Boards Aaron Harvey’s ‘Come With Me’ As Star & EP

EXCLUSIVE: The Penguin star Theo Rossi has joined Aaron Harvey’s Come With Me.

Rossi, who appeared in the second episode of Max’s The Penguin recently will star in as well as executive produce the film, in which a working-class man finds trouble at his job and becomes influenced by a radio host who spews rhetoric.

More from Deadline

“I’m a believer in the power of art and how it can stir emotions and spark conversations. From the moment I read Come With Me, I knew this story had to be told,” Rossi tells Deadline. “I think it’s going to lead to a much-needed discussion on how we are impacted by the information we consume.”

The film recently wrapped production in Gulfport, Biloxi and Pass Christian, Mississippi. Written by Jonathan Croom & Aaron Harvey, with Harvey (The Neighbor, Into the Ashes) directing, Come With Me is also produced by Demetrius Stear, Colin Bates, Kevin Greene, and Nicholas Carmona. Executive producers include Ryan Francis, Lance Kawas, Faddi Assaf, Michael Sirow and Javier C. Ortiz. A Mind’s Eye, DreamSyndicate, EverBright Pictures, and Michael Bruce Pictures in association with FilmLens are also behind the production.

Before his debut as Dr. Julian Rush on HBO’s The Penguin, Rossi starred opposite Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. He is also known for roles in Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy and Army of the Dead. He will next be seen in Jaume Collet-Serra’s thriller Carry On for Netflix, which also stars Jason Bateman and Taron Edgerton as exclusively reported by Deadline and is backed by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, this December.

RELATED: Theo Rossi, Michael Rooker, David Costabile & Jackie Earle Haley To Topline Thriller ‘In Fortune’s Shadow’ – First Look

Rossi is repped by Paradigm, Entertainment 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Find exclusive first look photos of Rossi in the film below.

Theo Rossi in ‘Come With Me’

Theo Rossi in ‘Come With Me’

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.