Penn Badgley Thanks Ariana Grande for Role in ‘The Boy Is Mine’: ‘Hey Ma I’m in a Music Video!’

Penn Badgley/Instagram Penn Badgley and Ariana Grande with music video director Christian Breslauer

Penn Badgley is giving Ariana Grande her flowers.

The You actor, 37, expressed his gratitude to the 30-year-old pop star in an Instagram post on Friday, June 7, for including him in her latest music video for "The Boy Is Mine” alongside Brandy and Monica.

In the post, he shared behind-the-scenes videos on the set, along with a snap of him, Grande and music video director Christian Breslauer. Badgley was dressed in his costume for the shoot — a white dress shirt and slacks — alongside Grande, who donned a black leather Catwoman-esque costume. Breslauer held a glass of champagne in the shot.

The Gossip Girl alum also shared a photo of him and Grande in casual clothes eating ice cream on the couch, surrounded by cats, from a scene at the end of the music video. He concluded the post showing a scene of him and Grande staring at each other as a video camera zoomed in.

“The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment & @christhedirector for building a little world to play in for a day,” Badgley captioned the post.

"Hey ma I’m in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise ?? Honored to be alongside these icons ❤️❤️,” he added, praising the duo who released a song with the same name in 1998.

The two-time Grammy winner also shared a post with the same photos, along with additional ones of her working with a blue screen behind her and with Breslauer. In one picture, Grande and Badgley could be seen listening to the director as he chatted with them on his vision.

“｡˚❀ the boy is mine ·ꕤ.ﾟ🐈‍⬛,” she captioned the photos.

She also shared scenes from the music video, including the apex moment when her character, dressed in the sleek catsuit, meets Badgley at his apartment. The music video follows Grande as she creates a love potion for the fictional Mayor Max Starling (Badgley) in order to get him to fall in love with her.

Grande initially teased Badgley’s appearance in her video in a TikTok post on Monday, June 3, showing the actor dancing to the song's chorus.

Penn Badgley/Instagram Penn Badgley and Ariana Grande in 'The Boy is Mine' music video

The song, which is on her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, is a reimagination of Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit by the same name. In March, Grande revealed during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that she "always" had an interest in reimagining the beloved R&B hit.

"In a way, I was kind of like, ‘This is a very bad idea.’ But there is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad girl anthem, and this is an elevated version of that," the singer said.



