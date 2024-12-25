Penn Square Mall's parking lot fills up with last-minute shoppers

CBC

Winnipeggers are invited to go on a doggie date or, if the mood is right, take a lucky dog home from the city's animal services agency this week.Winnipeg Animal Services will be letting its adoptable dogs out during an open house held at its 1057 Logan Ave. site between 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, says acting general manager Jennifer Harrower."We have some very playful ones right now that are just itching to get out, and to put some smiles on faces," she told guest host Bruce Ladan during a Sunday inte