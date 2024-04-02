Penn State moving to lottery system for student season tickets to football games. How it works

Penn State Athletics will be changing how students buy season tickets for football beginning with the 2024 season.

The athletic department announced the change Tuesday afternoon, which will go away from the mad dash to purchase tickets based on class. In its place is a new lottery system that will give equal chance to all students who want to take in the Nittany Lions’ seven home games this season.

Each class — beginning with graduate students and ending with freshmen — will have one week to request tickets on Penn State Student Account Manager. Graduate students have from June 10-17, seniors from June 11-18, juniors from June 12-19, sophomores from June 13-20 and freshmen from June 14-21 to put requests in. The window opens for each class at 8 a.m. on the first date and closes at 5 p.m. on the end date.

In order to request tickets, students will need to input credit card info, but the card will only be charged the $246 cost for tickets if they are chosen.

The selection process, which is completely random and not impacted by when students input their request, will result in recipients of tickets — and those who are not chosen — being notified via email during the week of June 24.

Students will receive an email with their selection window during the week of June 3. The email will be sent to each student’s Penn State email address, while incoming students will receive it in the email address they used when applying to the university.