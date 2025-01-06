PennDOT reduces speed limits on some roads as winter storm hits South-Central Pennsylvania
PennDOT has reduced speed limits on some roads as a winter storm blows across parts of Pennsylvania.
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
A major winter storm that swept across much of the nation at the end of last week is now impacting the mid-Atlantic, where cities like Washington, Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia, brace for dangerous impacts from heavy snow and ice. Track the storm's progress and forecast:
LONDON (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain brought widespread disruption across Europe on Sunday, particularly in the U.K. and Germany, with several major airports forced to suspend flights.
Millions were under weather advisories as the storm stretched from southern Illinois to Washington, D.C. Snow could fall at 1-2 inches per hour.
In Northern Ireland, a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued.
Thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power overnight.
A powerful weather system, which has already left snowy and icy conditions in the central plains, is set to batter at least a dozen states with a potent mix of snow, ice and blizzard conditions, accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 mph.
