Pennsylvania delegate discusses how shooting may impact Republican National Convention

South China Morning Post

China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N