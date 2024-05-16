Pennsylvania Man Threatened to Behead Biden in ‘Front of Everybody’: Feds

A Pennsylvania man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for threatening to kill President Joe Biden and the members of his Cabinet, according to the Department of Justice.

Jordan Gee, 37, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, was charged with three felony counts of threats against the president and one count of interstate threats, the department said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors allege that Gee uploaded several threatening videos online ahead of Biden’s campaign visit to Scranton last month. According to the federal indictment, Gee made remarks like “Joe Biden: I’m going to kill you and your whole cabinet” and “If you come to my city in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I’m cutting your fucking head off in front of everybody; I promise.”

Gee faces up to 20 years behind bars on the charges. He remains jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, with an arraignment set for later this month.

He is separately facing charges of retail theft and resisting arrest in an unrelated case, according to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. Police said Gee tried to steal a bag of coffee at a coffee shop and got into an altercation with officers on the scene.

The matter remains under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

