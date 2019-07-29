A Pennsylvania Teenager Just Won $3 Million in the First-Ever Fortnite World Cup

Kyle Giersdorf’s parents might never complain to him again about all those hours he’s spent online playing Fortnite.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old Pennsylvania teen was named the greatest solo Fortnite player in the world in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup Finals — an honor that earned him a grand prize of $3 million, the largest-ever payout for a single player in an esports tournament.

By comparison, Tiger Woods took home $2 million for winning the top prize at this year’s Masters. Wimbledon’s winners take home a little under $3 million.

“Words can’t even explain it right now. I’m so happy,” Giersdorf said after his win, according to video shared on competition’s official Twitter page. “Everything I’ve done, the grind, it’s all paid off. It’s just insane.”

“Today was indeed the day…” he wrote on Twitter, with a trophy emoji.

Giersdorf plays under the name “Bugha” for the Sentinels, an esports organization.

He found victory at Sunday’s solo championship by dominating his 99 competitors from the first round, where he scored nine in-game kills. From there, he racked up dozens of in-game kills each round, ending the tournament with a total of 59 points.

By comparison, second-place winner Harrison “Psalm” Chang, 24, finished with 33 points (winning $1.8 million). Third place winner Epikwhale, whose real name hasn’t been publicly revealed, was close behind at 32 points (winning $1.2 million).

The Fortnite World Cup Finals were held at New York City’s Arthur Ashe tennis stadium.

In addition to the solo tournament, the three-day event also awarded top honors in a duos tournament, an amateurs vs. pros competition, and a creative trials team square-off.

Over 40 million participants entered into the online competition back in April. After 10 weeks of online qualifying competition, the pool of gamers was reduced to the 100 top players, according to the game’s website.

More than 30 nations were represented, though the United States held the majority with 70 players.