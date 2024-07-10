Pennsylvania's new license plate is a patriotic tribute ahead of America's 250th birthday

With America's 250th birthday just under two years away, the state of Pennsylvania has decided to start the party early, unveiling a new license plate design to honor the birthplace of "our democracy and our freedom."

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, took to X early Tuesday morning to share the news.

"With all eyes on Pennsylvania, our new license plates will celebrate that heritage − and remind the country that here in Pennsylvania, we will let freedom ring," he wrote.

Shapiro also extended an unofficial invite, writing in his post that the country's birthday party would be celebrated "in the Commonwealth where it started."

The new license plate design was released in tandem with “Welcome to Pennsylvania” highway signs, designed to recognize the state as the "birthplace of American democracy and highlight the state’s leading role in the celebrations of the United States in 2026," according to a news release.

Here's what we know, including how soon the license plate will be available.

What does the new license plate design look like?

The "Let Freedom Ring" license plate design will be available to all drivers in state of Pennsylvania by 2025.

The new license plate design consists of America's national colors: red, white and blue.

Pennsylvania and the new state slogan "Let Freedom Ring" are written in red while the license plate number is written in dark blue.

All of the text is displayed over a picture of the Liberty Bell, a widely recognized symbol of freedom located in Philadelphia, about 100 miles east of the capital of Harrisburg.

When will the license plate design be available?

The new license plates are expected to be available all across the commonwealth by Spring 2025, just over a year before the country's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up to receive an email update about when they will become available here. An email will be sent explaining how drivers can request one for their vehicle from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

All existing standard issue license plate inventory will be used before transitioning to the new plate design, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pennsylvania goes patriotic with new license plate design