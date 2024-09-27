Penny Wong says ‘war has rules’; Mona’s Ladies Lounge wins appeal; and the joy of a schooner

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and foreign minister, Penny Wong, have both spoken out amid fears of an escalating conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Following comments from the Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, that Israel “will not stop” attacks on Hezbollah, Albanese has urged his Israeli counterpart to “listen to the international community, just like the other players in that region need to listen to the international community”.

“The calls are very clear when you have the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, other nations all calling for a de-escalation of this conflict.”

Meanwhile, addressing the UN security council in New York, Wong emphasised the urgent need for “de-escalation” and “dialogue”.

In a pointed message to Israel, Wong said: “War has rules – even when confronting terrorists; even when defending borders.”

Top news

Mona’s Ladies Lounge wins appeal | Tasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) has won an appeal in a bid to continue barring men from entering an installation known as the Ladies Lounge. A supreme court justice found the installation “can be seen as an arrangement to promote equal opportunity by highlighting the lack of equal opportunity”.

Australian mpox numbers surge | More than 600 cases have been notified to federal authorities as of Friday, with more than half the cases from New South Wales. The tally is up from only six confirmed cases in the first three months of 2024.

Hurricane Helene makes landfall | The huge storm formed rapidly this week, making landfall along the Florida coast on Thursday night as a powerful and potentially disastrous category 4 storm. States of emergency have been declared in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and Alabama.

US Catholic diocese agrees to pay child sexual abuse survivors | A Roman Catholic diocese in Long Island, New York, announced a new bankruptcy settlement for about 530 sex abuse survivors who alleged they were abused by priests when they were children.

China’s newest nuclear submarine sinks in dock | China’s efforts to achieve maritime military parity with the US have suffered a serious blow after its newest state-of-the-art nuclear submarine sank in a dock, American officials have confirmed. It is not known if there were any casualties.

Swans and Lions fans lap up AFL grand final parade | Sydney and Brisbane supporters are among the outsiders taking over the streets around the MCG ahead of the first non-Victorian decider in 18 years. That didn’t stop dozens of Collingwood fans from joining in on the parade.

Bronze statue of ex-Victorian premier Daniel Andrews in works | Bronze statues of state premiers who spent more than 3,000 days in office are immortalised outside government offices to honour their longevity. It is unclear how much the statue of Andrews will cost or its possible location.

In pictures

Comedy wildlife photography awards 2024

Loved-up brown bears and whispering raccoons feature in this lighthearted look at a selection of finalists from the Nikon Comedy Wildlife awards. A winner will be announced on 10 December.

What they said …

***

“Our government won’t apologise for returning integrity to the international education system.”

A spokesperson for the home affairs minister, Tony Burke, has pushed back against comments from opposition leader, Peter Dutton, who said international students trying to stay in Australia were “the modern version of boat arrivals”.

In numbers

Publishing their full year financials almost one month late, the casino operator warned that it was facing “significant near-term liquidity requirements” even after securing a new debt facility.

Before bed read

Aussies know size doesn’t matter – unless it’s a schooner

“I’m thrilled the UK will soon know the glory of the glass enjoyed by kings and paupers alike, hailed for its practicality and appreciated for its beauty.” After UK researchers find abandoning a pint for a two-thirds measure could boost health, James Colley details the joy of the schooner.

Daily word game

Today’s starter word is: IDS. You have five goes to get the longest word including the starter word. Play Wordiply.

