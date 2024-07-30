Pensioner arrested on suspicion of administering noxious substance after people fell ill in Bath

An elderly woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering an unknown noxious substance after a woman was left in hospital having been approached by a woman with a bag in Bath, police have said.

Emergency services put a cordon in place on Stall Street on Monday following reports that a woman in possession of a plastic bag had approached members of the public, who then felt ill.

Multiple emergency service workers were believed to be at the scene wearing hazmat suits, according to eyewitnesses. However, police have not found any traces of chemical or hazardous substance.

An Avon and Somerset police statement said on Tuesday: “The scene was lifted shortly before 8pm after the area had been checked. No trace of any chemical or hazardous substance was found.

“CCTV enquiries were carried out to identify the individual who was in possession of the plastic bag at the time of the incident. A 73-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of administering an unknown noxious substance”.

Two people were treated by paramedics, the force said, with one taken to hospital with breathing difficulties and itchy eyes. She was checked over and discharged later in the evening.

Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene - Tom Wren / SWNS

A police spokesman said yesterday: “Emergency services are responding to an incident in Bath.

“At about 2.30pm a woman approached people with a bag in Stall Street, leading to some individuals then feeling unwell.

“The ambulance service made us aware at 3.08pm.

“We’re not aware of any further reports of people feeling unwell. As a precaution, emergency personnel are wearing protective clothing.”

Chief Inspector Scott Hill, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “All emergency services have a duty of care to their staff and so a decision was made to wear protective clothing while there was uncertainty about what we were dealing with.

“Further enquiries will be required to fully understand what caused some people to experience feeling unwell, but to help us progress that work we have made an arrest as we seek to establish whether any offence has been committed.

“We can confirm thorough testing of the surrounding public area was carried out before the cordon was lifted which confirmed there were no traces of any chemical substance.

“We are aware there was speculation on social media yesterday about this and hope confirming this provides reassurance to the public. We are not aware of there being any increased risk to the public but officers will be on patrol in the city centre today if anyone wishes to speak with us directly to raise any concerns they may have.”