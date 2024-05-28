Penske Rallies Racers with Indy 500 Speech
Roger Penske delivered a pre-race speech to all those at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this year's Indy 500 before asking drivers to start their engines.
Roger Penske delivered a pre-race speech to all those at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this year's Indy 500 before asking drivers to start their engines.
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, spoke in January after winning the Sony Open in Honolulu about turning the corner in his life, his golf and battle
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
The group made an appearance at the Western Conference Finals in Dallas, Texas on May 26
MONACO (AP) — The sprinter who set the Under-20 world record at 100 meters has been banned for four years and had his record stripped after anti-doping officials ruled against his claim that his positive test for a performance-enhancer came from eating “recovery gummies.”
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice is changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
Zara and Mike Tindall have been soaking in the sunshine over in Moncao where they headed on their latest lavish break. See photos.
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Davis Riley was practising a week before Colonial when he got an unsettling call that his older sister had a seizure at work, which led to the discovery of a tumour on her brain and surgery the next day. Riley wasn't even sure then that he would be able to, or even want to, play in the Charles Schwab Challenge. “When you have somebody that close to you, all the worst-case scenarios are going through your head," Riley said. "It was certainly a scary feeling thinking about
The Washington Commanders said Monday they were made aware of a lawsuit filed in civil court last week against kicker Brandon McManus, and the Jacksonville Jaguars acknowledged they are also being sued.
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed Sunday.
Jalen Brunson has the decision of a lifetime on his hands. If Brunson foregoes a contract extension with the Knicks this summer, he could be in line for a significant raise should he wait another season before inking a new deal. A massive pay raise worth the risk, however, is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s what you need to know about Brunson’s contract extension before he becomes eligible ...
“He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us,” coach and lifelong mentor Ted Kiegiel wrote of the late golfer
Grayson Murray’s parents confirmed the PGA Tour player died by suicide. He had struggled with depression.
SAGINAW — Sam O'Reilly had a goal and assist, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan each chipped in with two assists, and the London Knights defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Memorial Cup action on U.S. Memorial Day Monday.
From Kyle Schwarber to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael, MLB umpire Ángel Hernández couldn't escape scorn for his blown calls.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
DALLAS — Connor McDavid didn't have an answer. His head coach, meanwhile, took a long, deliberate pause to ponder the same question — why haven't the Oilers been able to draw penalties against the Dallas Stars in the NHL's Western Conference final? "I've heard a lot about the past, being a spectator, not a part of the NHL, not as a coach … sometimes the standard gets changed a little bit," Edmonton bench boss Kris Knoblauch said of playoff officiating. "(Referees) would definitely want to make s
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling. Cheered by several thousand spectators, scores of reckless racers chased 7-pound (3 kilogram) wheels of Double Gloucester cheese down the near-vertical Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester in southwest England. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese in each race gets to keep it.