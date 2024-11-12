Pentagon classified document leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for violating the Espionage Act by sharing hundreds of classified documents on social media, a security lapse officials called "breathtaking" and "immeasurable" that led to punishment for 15 service members.

Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira, 22, pleaded guilty in March to six counts of willful retention of defense records for sharing classified documents through the social media platform Discord.

The leaks exposed embarrassing secrets and analysis from across the U.S. intelligence community involving Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's race to develop nuclear weapons.

"The scope of his betrayal is breathtaking," Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in a sentencing memo. "The amount of damage he caused is immeasurable."

'One of the most significant' violations of Espionage Act: prosecutors

Prosecutors recommended nearly 17 years in prison − 200 months − and defense lawyers were allowed to suggest no less than 11 years in prison, under the plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Teixeira caused "exceptionally grave damage to the national security of the United States" by posting the documents "to feed his own ego."

"Defendant Jack Douglas Teixeira perpetrated one of the most significant and consequentialviolations of the Espionage Act in American history," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo. "The harm the defendant caused to the national security from his disclosures of national defense information is extraordinary."

Defense lawyers portrayed Teixeira as lonely and isolated

Teixeira's defense lawyers, public defenders Brendan Kelley and Michael Bachrach, described him as autistic and isolated, making friends online that he could never find in high school.

"His intent was never to harm the United States," the lawyers said. "Instead, his intent was to educate his friends about world events to make certain they were not misled by misinformation."

The case revealed what officials called a shocking security lapse.

Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said Teixeira “flagrantly” discarded warnings against distributing some of the nations most guarded secrets with “profound harms to our nation’s security.” Olsen called the disclosures “shocking to witness.”

Leaks revealed 'lack of supervision' and 'culture of complacency:' inspector general

The Air Force disciplined 15 members of the National Guard after an investigation revealed a “lack of adequate supervision” and a “culture of complacency,” according to an inspector general’s report.

The inspector general's report found Teixeira began posting classified information in February 2022 in a Discord chat group that discussed geopolitical affairs. He wasn't reported to the proper security officials until January 2023.

In the meantime, Teixeira was observed viewing intelligence documents on his computer labeled "top secret" or "sensitive compartmented information" but the incidents weren't documented. He was also told to stop taking notes on secret records but the incidents weren't immediately reported to the proper security official.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in disciplining members of the military that airmen and National Guard members have a solemn duty to protect classified information and must be held accountable for lapses.

