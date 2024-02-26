Pentagon: No evidence of 'ill intent' in botched notification of Lloyd Austin's illness

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s bungled response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization was not the result of an attempt to mislead government officials and the public, according the findings of the first internal report on the matter released Monday.

Austin was rushed by ambulance New Year’s Day to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but the White House and even his own deputy was kept out of the loop on his hospitalization for days. He had suffered complications from surgery for prostate cancer. He is expected to make a full recovery and has returned to his office at the Pentagon.

The report notes that the decision-making process for transferring authority from the Defense Secretary to his deputy must be improved, but “nothing examined during this review demonstrated any indication of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate.”

Instead, the botched notifications stemmed from privacy laws that prohibited “candid sharing of medical information,” Austin’s penchant for privacy that made his staff “hesitant to pry or share any information that they did learn,” and his stay in the intensive care unit hindered timely communication, according to the report.

New policies enacted after the controversy broke require more timely notification of military and political leadership. More changes to codify the changes are being developed, according the report.

The delay in notifying the White House, Congress and the public drew bipartisan rebukes for Austin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pentagon clears Defense Secretary Austin's botched health notification