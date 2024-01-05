Pentagon: US strike killed militia leader in Iraq

STORY: The U.S. strike took place at about 0900 GMT and targeted Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al Jawari, the Pentagon said, adding he was a leader of Harakat al Nujaba who was involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel.

"The strike also killed one other Harakat al Nujaba member," said Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, describing it as a self-defense strike. "No civilians were harmed. No infrastructure or facilities were struck."

Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October the U.S. military has come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in neighboring Syria focused on preventing a resurgence of Islamic State militants.