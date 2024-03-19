What is a penumbral lunar eclipse? When and how to see it in the UK next week

A partial lunar eclipse is a striking sight (Dennis Yu / Unsplash)

The next penumbral lunar eclipse is expected on March 24-25.

It will be seen across North and South America, Europe, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Here’s what a penumbral lunar eclipse is and when and how to view it.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon. This causes the Earth to cast its outer shadow, the penumbra, on to the Moon. Penumbral lunar eclipses are relatively common compared with total or partial lunar eclipses. On average, there can be anywhere from two to five in a year.

Unlike total or partial lunar eclipses where the moon passes through the Earth's darker inner shadow (the umbra), in a penumbral eclipse, the moon passes through only the outer, lighter part of the Earth's shadow. This results in a subtle darkening or shading of the moon's surface, rather than the dramatic reddish hue seen in a total lunar eclipse.

Penumbral lunar eclipses are often more challenging to observe with the naked eye because the dimming of the moon's brightness is subtle and may be difficult to discern, especially in areas with significant light pollution.

However, keen observers with clear skies and good viewing conditions can sometimes notice a slight darkening on the affected side of the moon during the eclipse’s peak. These events offer opportunities for astronomers and skywatchers to observe and appreciate the intricate dance of the Earth, moon, and sun in our solar system.

How can you see the penumbral lunar eclipse next week?

The eclipse won't be particularly striking because the moon won't be visibly altered to the naked eye.

However, it will be visible in the UK on Monday, March 25 from 4.53am to 6.01am. That means it will last for an hour and eight minutes.

Binoculars or a small telescope are recommended to get the most out of the experience.

A digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera to capture the eclipse may yield the greatest results. A low ISO is advisable because the Moon is such a bright object.

Taking pictures before, during, and after can also be useful to see the changes.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the UK?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth. It blocks the sun's visible disk and casts a shadow on the Earth's surface.

During a total solar eclipse, the sky darkens dramatically, and the sun's outer atmosphere, the corona, becomes visible. Total solar eclipses are rare events that can only be observed from specific regions on Earth.

In the past 500 years, there have been only eight total solar eclipses that the UK has been able to witness.August 11, 1999, was the last time the UK saw a total eclipse.

But there will be a long wait to see the next one, according to websites such as Eclipse Wise.

September 23, 2090 is the date to put in your diaries if you are still alive!