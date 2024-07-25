PEOPLE in 10: July 25, 2024

Why Ryan Reynolds finally revealed the name of his fourth child with Blake Lively, plus Dylan Sprouse joins us

PEOPLE in 10 unpacks the best of the week — with a superlative twist! — from celebrity engagements and breakups to royals, style, baby news and more. Plus, an expert PEOPLE editor answers the burning question of the week, and one of our favorite stars joins us for a sitdown.



This week: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal the name of their fourth child born in February 2023, Hailey Bieber confirms she upgraded her engagement ring from husband Justin Bieber with a larger “elongated” version, Prince William's staggering salary as the Duke of Cornwall is revealed, and his son Prince George celebrates his 11th birthday with a new portrait taken by mom Princess Kate.



PLUS: Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris responds to being called "brat" by Charli xcx, Simone Biles shares behind-the-scenes peeks at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Netflix announces Bridgerton star Luke Thompson will take the lead in Season 4 as his character Benedict finds love, and new photos of Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That... prompt fans to question what the new season has in store.



