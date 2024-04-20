People all across Vermont celebrate 4/20 the unofficial holiday of marijuana
An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”
Judge Susan Evans KC said the ‘frightening’ attack ‘undermined public confidence’ in the safety of busy beaches.
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
Jérôme Hamon, the first man in the world to have undergone two face transplants – in 2010 and 2018 – and who thus had three different faces during his life, has died at the age of 49. "He was exhausted at the end," Franck Zal, a close family friend and doctor of the Frenchman, told Brittany daily Le Télégramme."A week ago I was exchanging text messages with him."Zal's company developed the technology that made the 2018 transplant possible."I want to testify to Jérôme's strength. I was always ask
Genetics is only one piece of the puzzle.
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.
Alexander Vinogradsky's Facebook posts share puns, poke fun at Gen Z and show off a trip to Tokyo Disneyland last year. In others, he is smiling or highlighting damaged cars in need of a tow. But beneath the cheerful faces and overseas vacations, a constant menace lingered in Vinogradsky's life: as a kingpin in the Toronto area's tow truck underworld, he was a marked man. Before he was gunned down March 28 outside a north-end Toronto plaza, he owned Paramount Towing, one of four outfits allegedl
Michael M. Santiago/GettyDonald Trump kicked off Day 4 of his criminal hush-money trial in a familiar fashion: with the airing of grievances.“They’ve taken away my constitutional rights to speak and that includes speaking to you,” the former president told reporters as he arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. He insisted Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order—which bars him from taking shots at prosecutors, jurors, court staff, and their families—“has to come off.”“People are allowed to speak a
A sentencing hearing is underway in a packed Georgetown courtroom for a teenager who pleaded guilty to misleading police after Tyson MacDonald disappeared in eastern P.E.I. in mid-December.The 17-year-old's body was later found in a wooded area, and two youths were charged in his death. Opening the sentencing hearing before Judge Nancy Orr, Crown prosecutor Jeff MacDonald said the teen being sentenced "frustrated the efforts of all those searching for Tyson" after he vanished, and gave the commu
While the disease is rare in Canada, here are the symptoms and risks you should know about.
The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand.Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her, too."This is what I was thinking. Can I get to him before he c
WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman miscarried in the lobby restroom of a Texas emergency room as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an emergency room couldn't offer an ultrasound. The baby later died. Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S
A 10-year-old girl was walking home from Gompers Elementary school on Burt Road when police say she was taken by a man.
How does a fight between a group of teenagers result in murder? Hulu’s new true-crime series “Under the Bridge,” based on the late Rebecca Godfrey’s non-fiction book, portrays the before and after of 14-year-old Reena Virk’s brutal murder. The first two episodes, released on April 17, show the timeline of events leading up to Virk’s …
“Defendants now recognize that they should have known their participation that day would add to Americans’ collective sense of insecurity, fear, and divisiveness,” their attorney wrote. “Defendants are good people who acted myopically and foolishly.”
“Our girl Wilma is getting a ton of attention and we are so thankful.”
"We are pursuing this charge because of the husband’s reckless behavior," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell
CNN analyst Mark Preston said he thinks if former President Trump is jailed for violating the gag order in his hush money trial, there would be “civil unrest across the country” and it would help him in the polls. Preston joined CNN’s Jim Acosta and others to discuss the possibility of Judge Juan Merchan putting…