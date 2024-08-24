People Advocating Recovery in Louisville

CBC

When Tara and Tommy Watson found out they were having quadruples, it was a shock. "That was a really intense moment. We found out in our first ultrasound around eight weeks," Tara Watson told CBC during an interview at their home. "We went into the ultrasound thinking it was one baby, maybe two. Never in a million years, would have expected four." Theodore, Sydney, Kenna and Maxwell Watson were born on July 8. The family have been documenting their journey on social media on the Instagram accoun