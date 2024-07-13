People Affected By Dementia Are Missing Out On This Kind Of Vital Support

A leading dementia charity has warned that 88% of people affected by dementia aren’t getting the vital support that’s available to them.

Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK and Alzheimer’s Society is warning that thousands of people are facing the realities alone, without access to vital support.

Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “Providing care for a loved one with dementia can be time-consuming, stressful, and costly, and may lead to caregiver burnout and other negative outcomes.”

How can families get dementia support?

Helping somebody live with a condition as life changing as dementia is no easy task and as the condition progresses, caregivers can feel increasingly isolated in their responsibilities.

Dementia charities can provide support groups, both in-person and online, helplines for non-judgemental conversation and even help sheets to get you through the complex symptoms that dementia sufferers experience.

Speaking to Alzheimer’s Society, Daisy Timms said that support groups helped her to cope with her husband’s dementia progression. She said: “As a carer, you have to know when to accept help. Without that you just keep going, and there’s a breaking point. I have very good support.”

Research by Sense, a national disability charity, found that 73% of carers surveyed said they were exhausted and/or burnt out, with many delivering round-the-clock care without a break.

With this in mind, it’s essential that those providing care get the support that they need, sooner rather than later.

Kate Lee, Chief Executive Officer for Alzheimer’s Society said: “No one should face dementia alone. Alzheimer’s Society is here for everyone affected by dementia through our support services which people tell us are a lifeline.

“From a listening ear on the phone to a visit in person and opportunities to connect with others, we’ll be there for you again and again and again, no matter what.”

Visit the Alzheimer’s Society website for dementia support.

