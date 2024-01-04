People with anorexia more likely to wake up early, study finds

Around 1.25 million people in the UK are thought to suffer from an eating disorder and around one in ten are thought to have anorexia - iStockphoto

People with anorexia are more likely to wake up early, a study suggests.

Some diseases and conditions are linked to circadian rhythm, with the body clock connected to either the morning or evening.

And while depression, binge eating and schizophrenia are associated with staying up later, a new study shows that anorexics are more prone to being morning people.

It is the first time a link has been found between mornings and anorexia nervosa, however previous studies found connections to circadian rhythm before.

People with anorexia wake up earlier and experience insomnia

Data shows that people with the eating disorder often wake early and also experience insomnia.

Genetic data from more than 70,000 people looked for links between chronotype and anorexia and found a link between the two.

However, the statistical analysis was unable to determine which way the association goes, and whether it was the morning tendency or anorexia that caused the other.

The scientists called for more powerful and diverse studies to be run in order to shed more light on the topic.

“Our findings implicate anorexia nervosa as a morning disorder in contrast to most other evening-based psychiatric diseases and support the association between anorexia nervosa and insomnia as seen in earlier studies,” said senior author Hassan Dashti, from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), USA, an assistant professor of anaesthesia at Harvard Medical School.

Connection between anorexia and body’s internal clock

Past research has suggested a possible connection between eating disorders and the body’s internal clock, or circadian clock, which controls a wide range of biological functions such as sleep and affects nearly every organ in the body.

In the new study researchers looked at genes associated with anorexia, the body’s internal clock, and several sleep traits including insomnia.

Researchers discovered a two-way association between genes associated with anorexia and genes associated with morning chronotype, waking early and going to bed early - iStockphoto

They found a two-way association between genes associated with anorexia and genes associated with morning chronotype, waking early and going to bed early.

The findings suggest that being an early riser could increase the risk for having anorexia, and having anorexia could lead to an earlier wake time.

Anorexics natural early risers

However, the study did not define what time an early riser would wake up, with researchers instead saying that they tend to be natural early risers compared to the general population, with many things influencing when we wake up.

Anorexia is an eating disorder and mental health condition characterised by individuals trying to maintain as low a body weight as possible by avoiding food or over exercising, or both.

Around 1.25 million people in the UK are thought to suffer from an eating disorder and around one in ten are thought to have anorexia.

The study, published in Jama Network Open and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), in collaboration with University College London and the University of the Republic in Uruguay, also revealed a link between anorexia and insomnia risk.

More research into prevention needed

Experts say more research is desperately needed into new prevention strategies and treatments for anorexia which has one of the highest death rates of psychiatric diseases.

Hannah Wilcox, lead author of the study and researcher at MGH, said: “The clinical implications of our new findings are currently unclear; however, our results could direct future investigations into circadian-based therapies for anorexia nervosa prevention and treatment.”

