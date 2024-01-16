People around Greater Cincinnati adjusting to bitter winter weather this week
While the dangerous cold will finally loosen its grip on Alberta this week, the milder air moving in will bring in snow with it as a system sneaks in. Some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow, so expect dangerous travel in the hardest-hit regions Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
Parts of British Columbia are being told to prepare for snow as a polar cold snap pushed east through the Prairies and into Ontario on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time "could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities." Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vanc
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
A major winter storm is targeting B.C’s South Coast with 5-15+ cm of snow. However, a boom-and-bust storm scenario is currently at play, but both are highly disruptive by Wednesday morning.
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation
The winter started with talk of El Niño bringing in milder weather than a typical Canadian weather, but now the country is seeing extremely cold temperatures with Albertans even dealing with electric grid alerts. Our Sean Previl explains why we're seeing such dramatic fluctuations and when we can expect a return to more normal or even warmer temperatures.
An impactful snowfall event is looming across the South Coast of British Columbia. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire. The eruption, which began just before 8 a.m. local time, came after authorities evacuated the town of Grindavik following a swarm of small earthquakes, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Hours later, a second fissure opened near the edge of town and lava crept toward the homes. “We just
Dangerous travel will continue to be the story south, north and east of the GTA
SAINT-PAUL, Reunion (AP) — A tropical cyclone caused heavy flooding and at least one death in Mauritius on Monday as cars were washed away by surges of water in the Indian Ocean island's capital city and elsewhere. A motorcyclist died in an accident caused by the flooding, the government said and imposed a curfew. The government issued an order that everyone except emergency and health workers, members of the security services and those requiring medical treatment must return home and remain the
British Columbia remains in the grip of winter weather as extreme cold persists in the province's southeast and northeast regions, while snowfall warnings say parts of the Interior including Prince George could see up to 20 centimetres more snow.Environment Canada says a "robust" low-pressure system moving across the province will bring periods of heavy snow from the North Coast through the Cariboo to the Alberta border starting Monday night before easing by Tuesday afternoon or evening.Special
A record high tide in Maine washed away three historic fishing shacks that had stood since the 1800s and formed the backdrop of countless photographs. A record 14.57-foot high tide was measured in Portland, Maine, just after noon on Saturday, after a storm surge amplified what was already the month's highest tide, National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Cempa said. (Jan. 14)
British Columbians set a new record for energy usage Friday night, with customers using 11,300 megawatts of energy amid an Arctic outflow that saw temperatures drop to the –40 C range in some parts of the province. Power utility B.C. Hydro said in a release the previous record for hourly energy demand was 10,977 megawatts set in December 2022. Saturday night's peak hourly load was also above the previous record, the authority added, at almost 11,000 megawatts. "B.C. is fortunate to have an integ
John and Lorraine Crawford, from Essex, had been visiting Reykjavik with relatives.
PARIS (AP) — Authorities urged residents on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion to shelter indoors Sunday as a powerful storm bore down packing hurricane-force winds. Forecaster Meteo France issued a code red cyclone alert for the storm, named Belal, and said it was expected to be “very dangerous.” “Be careful, stay at home,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on social media. Meteo France forecast “a strong probability” the heart of the storm could pass directly over or close to the