Person taken to hospital after fire in city centre

An investigation is due to take place after more than 10 fire crews tackled a blaze near a city railway station.

They were called to the third-floor flat in Great Northern Road, Cambridge, shortly before 16:10 GMT on Friday.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after getting out of the building, a fire spokesman said.

They added the fire started in a bedroom and was safely dealt with two hours after the initial call.

