People asked to nominate climate change champions

·1 min read
A photo of Plymouth
Five winners will be picked after people in Plymouth make their nominations [BBC]

People in Plymouth have been asked to nominate people and businesses in the city who they believe best look after the environment.

Climate Connections, which is run by Plymouth City Council, has launched the initiative to find what it is calling local climate legends.

Five winners would be picked and would star in a film made to celebrate their work, the council said.

Councillor Tom Briars-Delve, one of the judges, said the scheme was about raising awareness and "celebrating the everyday actions and decisions that people make".

Mr Briars-Delve, cabinet member for the environment and climate change, said: "I'm really looking forward to hearing more about some of the amazing things local people are doing to help look after the planet."

Climate Connections provides support for city-based businesses to find environmentally-friendly resources.

Residents are able to put forward nominations on the Climate Connections website.

