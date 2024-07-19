PEOPLE Celebrates Taylor Swift's “Tortured Poets Department ”Era in New Special Edition

Available to preorder now on Amazon, the 96-page magazine looks back at Swift's full life, music, and influence

Kevin Mazur/WireImage View of PEOPLE's Special Edition Taylor Swift A to Z Cover

Taylor Swift is in her glittering prime, and we're here to talk to about it.

PEOPLE's latest special edition issue, celebrating the A to Z's of her Tortured Poets Department era and everything in between, will officially hit newsstands on Friday, July 19.

Available to preorder now on Amazon, the 96-page magazine looks back at Swift's full life, music, and influence.

Each section is dedicated to the various staples of the singer's decades-long career, including her unforgettable song lyrics, record-breaking Eras Tour, style evolution, and even her new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift performing on March 17, 2023

Fans will also be able to reflect on when the 14-time Grammy-winning artist's rise to fame began.

Parts of the magazine are dedicated when Swift served as an opening act for country greats like Brad Paisley and George Strait, along with her historic CMA Awards' pinnacle award win and her first-ever interview with PEOPLE.

The new issue comes amid another memorable year for Swift that included becoming the only artist to ever win album of the year four times at the Grammys, and will end with the conclusion of the Eras Tour in December.

View of People's Special Edition Taylor Swift A to Z Cover

The tour, which started on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, will end in Vancouver on Dec. 8.



"That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us," she shared while confirming the news during a performance in June.

"It's taken over everything," she continued. "I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups."



