People with dementia to trial talking photo frames

Scientists are investigating whether photo frames that play voice recordings can help people with dementia and those living alone.

The University of Suffolk is looking at how the devices could support carers as well as those they look after.

Researchers said hearing someone or something familiar when a person is distressed could bring comfort.

It is hoped the snapshot boxes could support the UK's under-pressure social care system.

The project is being funded by a £50,000 grant from Innovate UK, which is part of government body UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Scientists will be monitoring the effectiveness of 25 snapshot boxes in supporting people with early-stage dementia, people living in care homes and anyone at risk of isolation.

But the research will also look at whether voice recordings have the capacity to create confusion among the vulnerable.

Ipswich-based company Chronicle, which makes the boxes, said each one could take up to five minutes of audio.

Founder John Lloyd said: "We talk a lot about how music can help people.

"We feel voices of loved ones can have a similar effect."

The research is set to last for six months.

