People Are Describing What The Person Who Voted For McCain Then Romney Then Hillary Then Biden And Now Harris Looks Like

Well, here's a fun one.

Woman in a teal dress relaxes on a patterned couch, holding a handheld fan and waving it while smiling
Fox

X user Naperville Politics Guy asked people to describe what a person who voted for McCain in 2008, Romney in 2012, Hillary in 2016, Biden in 2020, and Harris in 2024 looks like.

Twitter: @NapervillePol

The responses are pretty funny.

A person with headphones on and a microphone in front of them, likely during a recording or live broadcast
Fox

Here's what people said:

A large chunk of Utah:

Twitter: @Shillebrant

The PTA moms of DuPage County, Illinois:

Twitter: @NickDesideri

Someone who lives in Northern Virginia and works for a national security think tank:

Twitter: @DavidLarter

Jennifer Lawrence:

Twitter: @asteel2

Someone really into Rae Dunn:

Twitter: @PeterTwinklage

A millennial who graduated from BYU:

Twitter: @StephMBurdick

This person's mom:

Twitter: @nico091400

And lastly, a person with this kitchen:

Twitter: @kktweetshaha

