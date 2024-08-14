People Are Describing What The Person Who Voted For McCain Then Romney Then Hillary Then Biden And Now Harris Looks Like

Well, here's a fun one.

X user Naperville Politics Guy asked people to describe what a person who voted for McCain in 2008, Romney in 2012, Hillary in 2016, Biden in 2020, and Harris in 2024 looks like.

Describe this voterMcCain 2008Romney 2012Hillary 2016Biden 2020Harris 2024 — Naperville Politics Guy (@NapervillePol) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @NapervillePol

The responses are pretty funny.

Here's what people said:

A large chunk of Utah:

Large chunk of Utah — Skylar Hillebrant (@Shillebrant) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @Shillebrant

The PTA moms of DuPage County, Illinois:

The PTA moms of DuPage County, Illinois https://t.co/iiuW2Xdnkn — Nick Desideri (@NickDesideri) August 14, 2024

Twitter: @NickDesideri

Someone who lives in Northern Virginia and works for a national security think tank:

Lives in Northern Virginia, works for a national security think tank https://t.co/MHaF9At2vV — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) August 14, 2024

Twitter: @DavidLarter

Jennifer Lawrence:

Her name is Jenifer Lawrence https://t.co/6A776hQ1zx — Andrews Steel (@asteel2) August 14, 2024

Twitter: @asteel2

Someone really into Rae Dunn:

she has a needlepoint pillow reading ❀ 𝐿𝒾𝓋𝑒 𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒯𝓇𝓊𝓉𝒽 ❀≋ 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓈𝑒 𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒟𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝓈 ≋❀ 𝒟𝓇𝒾𝓃𝓀 𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒞𝒶𝓁𝑜𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓈 ❀ https://t.co/F1GX0z8SmY — Peter Twinklage 🥥🌴 (@PeterTwinklage) August 14, 2024

Twitter: @PeterTwinklage

A millennial who graduated from BYU:

A Millennial who graduated from BYU. Literally all my roommates from college. https://t.co/NfaEeaXK53 — Stephanie (@StephMBurdick) August 14, 2024

Twitter: @StephMBurdick

This person's mom:

Twitter: @nico091400

And lastly, a person with this kitchen:

Twitter: @kktweetshaha