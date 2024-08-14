People Are Describing What The Person Who Voted For McCain Then Romney Then Hillary Then Biden And Now Harris Looks Like
Well, here's a fun one.
X user Naperville Politics Guy asked people to describe what a person who voted for McCain in 2008, Romney in 2012, Hillary in 2016, Biden in 2020, and Harris in 2024 looks like.
Describe this voterMcCain 2008Romney 2012Hillary 2016Biden 2020Harris 2024
— Naperville Politics Guy (@NapervillePol) August 13, 2024
The responses are pretty funny.
Here's what people said:
A large chunk of Utah:
Large chunk of Utah
— Skylar Hillebrant (@Shillebrant) August 13, 2024
The PTA moms of DuPage County, Illinois:
The PTA moms of DuPage County, Illinois https://t.co/iiuW2Xdnkn
— Nick Desideri (@NickDesideri) August 14, 2024
Someone who lives in Northern Virginia and works for a national security think tank:
Lives in Northern Virginia, works for a national security think tank https://t.co/MHaF9At2vV
— David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) August 14, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence:
Her name is Jenifer Lawrence https://t.co/6A776hQ1zx
— Andrews Steel (@asteel2) August 14, 2024
Someone really into Rae Dunn:
she has a needlepoint pillow reading ❀ 𝐿𝒾𝓋𝑒 𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒯𝓇𝓊𝓉𝒽 ❀≋ 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓈𝑒 𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒟𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝓈 ≋❀ 𝒟𝓇𝒾𝓃𝓀 𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒞𝒶𝓁𝑜𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓈 ❀ https://t.co/F1GX0z8SmY
— Peter Twinklage 🥥🌴 (@PeterTwinklage) August 14, 2024
A millennial who graduated from BYU:
A Millennial who graduated from BYU. Literally all my roommates from college. https://t.co/NfaEeaXK53
— Stephanie (@StephMBurdick) August 14, 2024
This person's mom:
my mom https://t.co/Fu9DAU3hb2
— nico (@nico091400) August 13, 2024
And lastly, a person with this kitchen:
She has this kitchen https://t.co/ysv597vtMK pic.twitter.com/2rGRObuH2T
— kk 🦋 (@kktweetshaha) August 14, 2024