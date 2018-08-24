People Evacuate Alabama Stadium After Alleged Gunshots Heard Outside High School Football Game

A high school football game in Montgomery, Alabama, was evacuated on August 23 after gunshots were allegedly heard outside the stadium.

Tray Reese shared footage on Facebook of the crowd making their way out of the stadium during the game between Carver-Montgomery and Jeff Davis High School. Carver-Montgomery was up 19 to 4 in the fourth quarter when the game came to a sudden end. As of writing, the footage had over 89,000 views on Facebook. Credit: Tray Reese via Storyful