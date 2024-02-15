People Flee as Smoke Fills Washington Metro Station

A fire under a railcar forced the closure of three Metro stations in Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 15, according to the city’s transit agency.

An insulator fire under a railcar at the Eastern Market Metro station caused the station to fill with smoke, resulting in evacuations and eight people being evaluated for injuries, according to fire officials. One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This footage, captured and posted to X by @agisacutie, shows people fleeing as smoke fills the station. Service was suspended on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines between the Federal Center and Stadium-Armory stations, transit officials said. Credit: @agisacutie via Storyful