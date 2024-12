People were hugging and celebrating the opposition’s victories in Homs, Syria, on Sunday, December 8.

Footage from Syrian journalist Mohamed Abo al-Hoda al-Homsi shows him reporting from the centre of Homs, stopping to hug colleagues and other people.

Opposition forces said they had taken control of the city on December 7, before taking control of Damascus hours later. Credit: Mohamed Abo al-Hoda al-Homsi via Storyful