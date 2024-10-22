People Are Just Realising This Selling Sunset Star Dated A Glee Cast Member And My Jaw Is In The Mariana Trench

It is a truth universally acknowleged that a TV fan in possession of a series obsession must be in want of a forum.

Which is to say, I’ve long been a member of Reddit’s r/SellingSunset: it’s tracked some of the behind-the-scenes goss even the salacious show’s footage didn’t capture.

But even I was surprised to learn that Crishell Stause, the breakaway star of the series who is now blissfully married to musician G Flip, was previously engaged to a Glee member.

The realtor and actor, who’s joined the cast of Neighbours in her new spouse’s home country of Australia, led Redditor u/factor_supa to write into the subreddit: “This has probably been brought up before but what do you mean she dated Mr. Schue??”

Yup ― per Cosmopolitan, Matthew Morrison (who played Mr Schue on Glee) and Crishell Stause were once engaged.

Both Cosmo and fans in the r/SellingSunset subreddit wondered if this is who Chrishell was talking about in season one of the show, when she alluded to a rubbish boyfriend she’d had aged 25.

“I didn’t know who I was at 25, and I didn’t know what I wanted because actually, if I ended up with the person I was with when I was 25, I would want to kill myself,” she said on the season.

“And yeah you can Google that. You were a dick! Sorry...” she added.

Crishell was engaged to Matthew Morrison between 2006-07. That would have made her 25 in the first year of that period (the celeb was born in ’81).

Crishell was also formerly married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley – their apparently sudden divorce was a big plot point in series three of the show.

She also briefly dated Jason Oppenheimer, one of the brokers (and the namesake of the O Group) on Selling Sunset.

She announced her Las Vegas wedding to artist G Flip in 2023, renewed her vows with them in July of this year, and has since revealed that the clearly loved-up pair are planning a family.

