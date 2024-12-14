People Are Just Realising What The Snow In Home Alone Is Made From, And I'm Flabbergasted

Macaulay Culkin as the iconic Kevin in Home Alone. 20th Century Studios

If there’s one thing I love, it’s an unexpected movie fact. For instance, I never knew that Jim Carrey nearly took Will Ferrell’s iconic role in Elf.

And I was pretty surprised to read about the change Jonathan Bailey made to his look for his role as Fiyero in Wicked.

But not even my fact-weary mind could have prepared myself for the Home Alone fact Talk2pops_shared on TikTok.

He began the video by explaining that most of the snow in the classic Christmas movie was, in fact, “mashed potatoes” (or more specifically, dried potato flakes).



NO?!

Yes! The TikToker cut to a clip from the Home Alone episode of Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, revealing original footage of the behind-the-scenes work in the film.

“There was no snow on the ground,” a voiceover says in the documentary, “so what they did was they had rolls of white material” for the ground.

Side note ― Dawson’s Creek also used this budget special effect, leading fans to notice a hilarious sinking effect once the series made it to HD TV.

But for the falling snow, they used good ol’ dry potato flakes.

People were pretty blindsided

“Thanks for sharing, I never knew this!” one commenter shared.

“Craaaaaaaazy,” another commented (I’m with you on that).

Talk2pops also shared other facts most people don’t know about the movie, including the fact that the actor who plays cousin Fuller is actually Macaulay Culkin’s brother, Kieran.

Many of the stunts in the movie were really done by the actors, and the movie actually created its own film-within-a-film for Macaulay Culkin to watch on screen.

Most of the movie was actually shot outside of the home in the same school that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was filmed, too.

What a world...

