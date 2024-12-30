Mourners in South Korea lay flowers after 179 people died in plane crash
Jeju Air's plane crashed and burst into flames after skidding off the runway at Muan airport on Sunday when its landing gear apparently failed to deploy.
Jeju Air's plane crashed and burst into flames after skidding off the runway at Muan airport on Sunday when its landing gear apparently failed to deploy.
An Air Canada plane experienced problems landing at Halifax airport, skidding down the runway before part of the aircraft caught fire.View on euronews
A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skid off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing at least 47 people, officials said. The National Fire Agency said the fire was almost put out but officials were still trying to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people at the airport in the southern town of Muan.
HALIFAX — An aircraft incident at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night.
An Air Canada Express flight with 73 passengers aboard had to be evacuated on the runway upon landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Nova Scotia after experiencing a suspected problem with its landing gear, officials for the airline said. No passenger or crew injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. local time Saturday, according to airport officials. Emergency vehicles were then seen dousing the aircraft with what appeared to be water.
An Air Canada aircraft caught fire during a failed landing at Halifax airport Saturday night.
Although Jason Reitman has earned rave reviews for his depiction of the 90 minutes leading up to the first Saturday Night Live, some critiques sting a bit more than others. The Saturday Night co-writer and director recently revealed original SNL cast member Chevy Chase‘s reaction to the film, which fellow sketch comedy alum David Spade …
COMMENT: Sure, ‘The Donald’ has said he wants to purchase Greenland, turn Canada into the 51st state and that Chinese soldiers are ‘operating the Panama Canal’ – but it’s not all doom and gloom... right? writes Will Gore
The Duchess of Sussex grew up in the US
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe had 23 points, Anfernee Simons scored 22 and the Portland Trail Blazers held off the Dallas Mavericks 126-122 on Saturday night.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le
"I pleaded with her not to vote for him. She wouldn’t budge. In the wake of his election, her choice took on the weight of a betrayal."
The Panama Canal "wasn't just a free gift. There are conditions, that the canal remain neutral," says Robert O'Brien The post Trump Serious About Buying Greenland, Taking Control of the Panama Canal, Says Former Nat’l Security Advisor | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy. All but two of the 181 people aboard were killed in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters, officials said.
Sweden's opposition Social Democrat party has urged the government to invoke a NATO article that would force a special meeting of the alliance.View on euronews
Forbes last year estimated that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s net worth was about $15 million.
"No matter the virtues of these policies, they could end up hurting other countries a lot more than they hurt American consumers, making the United States look like a winner."
Post-Covid China has become more open to foreign tourists than it has ever been in decades, with Europe so far the main target of Beijing's expanding unilateral visa-free entrance scheme. That is, except Sweden, Lithuania and the Czech Republic - the only European Union (EU) nations not on the list. Chinese analysts say the omission reflects what Beijing sees as problematic bilateral relations over issues ranging from Taiwan to access to technology. Tensions over the Ukraine war have made matter
MOSCOW/BAKU (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to Azerbaijan's leader for what the Kremlin called a "tragic incident" over Russia in which an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed after Russian air defences were fired against Ukrainian drones. The extremely rare publicised apology from Putin was the closest Moscow had come to accepting some blame for Wednesday's disaster, although the Kremlin statement did not say Russia had shot down the plane, only noting that a criminal case had been opened.
Jimmy Carter, the self-effacing peanut farmer, humanitarian and former navy lieutenant who helped Canada avert a nuclear catastrophe before ascending to the highest political office in the United States, died Sunday at his home in Georgia.