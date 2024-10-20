People line up early for former President Trump
Former President Trump to appear in Lancaster
Former President Trump to appear in Lancaster
With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump showed this week that he is done pretending to care about addressing the concerns of Americans during an interview with Bloomberg News Editor in Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago.Micklethwait kept the questions pretty direct and simple.Read more at The Daily Beast.
CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from
Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.
When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this
A cringe-inducing video featuring Lara Trump dancing to a remixed Taylor Swift song has earned Donald Trump’s campaign ridicule and prompted calls for the pop superstar to sue over the track’s use.Posted to the Trump campaign’s official account Thursday, the clip features a bevy of women supporters of the GOP nominee—including the former president’s daughter-in-law, his adviser Lynne Patton, and sports journalist Sage Steele. The group, all decked out in hot-pink jackets with Trump logos, bob th
"I’d vote for her on this alone."
Former President Trump said he “thinks” he will sue CBS over its “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Harris that he argues was deceptively edited. Trump and his allies have criticized the outlet for airing an abridged version of her conversation with journalist Bill Whitaker, which they say was edited to make her look good.…
"There is not a worse feeling than having to turn around to your friends and walk back to your seat after you just bombed."
The GOP candidate calls his former ally a "weak and pathetic 'bully'" as the fellow billionaire endorses Harris, also sharing video of Elon Musk comparing Cuban's look to Rachel Maddow The post Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Mark Cuban’s Golf Game: ‘Really Low Clubhead Speed, a Total Non-Athlete!’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.
Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted — though the last time, on Monday, Trump cut off a town hall and instead played music after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention. This time, Trump appeared to have little control over the matter, standing silently while the screens in the room displayed the messages “Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business.”
The Love Island host says autumnal swimwear is very much on the agenda - see photos
"They just found out someone they saw as an equal has been lining their pockets with their rent money."
Coronation Street is planning a major off-screen death for an iconic character who was last seen on the soap over 15 years ago.
After 131 shows, Taylor Swift changed her "Reputation" bodysuit, and fans are clowning about what it might mean.