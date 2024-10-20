People line up early for former President Trump

Associated Press Finance

Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted — though the last time, on Monday, Trump cut off a town hall and instead played music after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention. This time, Trump appeared to have little control over the matter, standing silently while the screens in the room displayed the messages “Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business.”