People living on London’s streets in run-up to Christmas rose by 26% on 2023

Aine Fox, PA Social Affairs Correspondent
·3 min read

People classed as living on the streets of London in the three months leading to Christmas was up by more than a quarter on the same period in 2023, figures show.

The total number of people sleeping rough on London’s streets between October and December last year was up by 5% on the previous year, data branded “incredibly concerning” by charities revealed.

There were 4,612 people recorded as sleeping rough in the capital between October and December, up from 4,389 in the same period in 2023.

Almost half (46%) of the 4,612 were new rough sleepers, while 41% were classed as intermittent rough sleepers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around one in 10 (15%) were seen to be living on the streets.

The number of people deemed to be living on the streets between October and December (704 people) was up by more than a quarter (26%) on the same period in 2023, and rose 3% from the July-September period last year.

Numbers sleeping rough in the capital hit a record high in the previous July-September period at 4,780, so while the most recent figures are down slightly on that, they are the second highest quarterly figure on record.

Homelessness charity St Mungo’s described the figures as “incredibly concerning”, while Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services said a “shocking” number of people had and still are facing the “trauma of sleeping on our streets this winter”.

New rough sleepers – of which 2,115 were recorded – decreased by 7% on the same period in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Henderson, chief executive at Homeless Link, said: “Thousands of lives are being ruined because our support services and the systems that fund them have been pushed to breaking point.”

He welcomed extra funding from central Government as a “positive start” but added: “Now is the time to get it right once and for all and end homelessness for good”.

He said: “We are calling for a wholesale review and reset of the funding system and a national homelessness strategy that shifts the focus from crisis management to prevention to ensure that people get the support they need and do not lose their homes in the first place.”

Chief executive of St Mungo’s, Emma Haddad, called for more focus on prevention.

She said: “That the latest rough sleeping figures for London have continued to rise is incredibly concerning. Behind every number is a person who has spent the night on the pavement in winter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

London’s mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who has pledged to end rough sleeping in the capital for good by 2030, recently said he believed things could get worse this year, before improving in 2026.

He told the Big Issue magazine: “I think you’ll start seeing progress, there will be milestones along the way. We’re in 2025 now, I think things are going to get worse this year but things will improve by next year.”

He has announced what he described as “the biggest ever investment in tackling rough sleeping” since 2000, in the form of homelessness hubs across the city.

Following the publication of the latest figures on Friday, a spokesperson for the Mayor described the numbers as “a shameful legacy of the last Government”.

They added: “The Mayor is doing everything in his power to help Londoners off the streets and into more secure accommodation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just this week he delivered the biggest ever single investment of £10 million to tackle the capital’s rough sleeping crisis – more than any London Mayor – to expand the number of homelessness hubs across the capital.”

Earlier this month the Government announced it was tripling rough sleeping funding for England to help people off the streets this winter to £30 million.

The Government had announced £10 million before Christmas to boost the use of emergency accommodation, but said an extra £20 million was now available to tackle record levels of rough sleeping.

Latest Stories

  • Soaring housing costs limiting population mobility across Canada: CMHC

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says high housing costs are restricting population mobility in the country, as Canadians are finding that it's too pricey to buy or rent in cities where they seek jobs.

  • Australians are among the most frustrated in the world over housing, survey says

    Dissatisfaction with housing in Australia reached an all-time high last year, ranking among the worst in the world, according to a survey published on Thursday, an issue that is expected to dominate a general election due by May. Over three-quarters of Australians surveyed by pollsters Gallup were dissatisfied with the availability of affordable housing in 2024, compared to a median of 50% in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). “Australians are uniquely dissatisfied with housing compared with residents of other high-income countries,” survey co-authors Benedict Vigers and Madeleine Ambort said.

  • Parks Canada to provide Jasper, Alta., with total of 320 interim housing units

    Hundreds of Jasper, Alta., residents scattered after last summer's monster wildfire could have temporary housing in or around town before March.Parks Canada has committed to setting up 100 duplex trailers — up to 200 housing units — and 120 dorm rooms by Feb. 26. The duplex trailers would be for families, the dorm rooms for individuals and couples."We are bringing interim housing. We're bringing as much as we're able to," Michael Fark, the municipality's director of recovery, said during Jasper'

  • Women fleeing abuse struggle to find safe housing

    Housing remains the biggest issue for women fleeing domestic violence, according to front-line organizations. Many shelters and supportive housing are full, leaving some women facing homelessness or going back to their abusers. Nicola Seguin has the story.

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Wanted for murder in Missouri and Mexico, police say 'Pistol Packin' Mama' hid in Alberta for decades

    Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • Pierre Poilievre said he's 'not aware' of more than 2 genders. Now, gender-diverse Canadians fear the comments 'will create a really toxic environment'

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump Press Secretary With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'

    "The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.

  • Bombshell Secret RFK Jr. Audio Recordings Unearthed

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told his second wife Mary Richardson Kennedy it was her own fault he’d cheated on her with dozens of women, according to secret recordings he made of their conversations during their bitter divorce. “I want to be in a monogamous relationship. I don’t want to be in a polygamous relationship. I think that’s wrong,” he told her in a June 2011 recording obtained by Mother Jones magazine. “But then why have you done it for 10 years?” asked Richardson, who had found a diary listi

  • Man Shares Heartbreaking Final Text He Received from Wife Before American Airlines Plane Crashed into Potomac River

    "The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • Royal couple to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games – details

    Prince Harry will be hosting the 2025 Invictus Games next month and it's been confirmed that a royal couple will be supporting him out in Canada

  • Trump’s ‘Deeply Stupid’ Plane Crash Presser Floored Jimmy Kimmel

    Jimmy Kimmel joked that he’s finally figured out why President Donald Trump responds so poorly to major tragedies. “I think maybe he gets jealous when a disaster gets more coverage than him,” Kimmel said in his Thursday monologue. “He’s like, ‘I’m the biggest disaster. You point that camera at me right now.’” Kimmel was covering Trump’s press conference Thursday morning where, in response to a tragic collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., Trump

  • Denise Bidot Flaunts Her Curves in Teeny-Tiny Bikini as “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” Rookie: ‘Jumping for Joy’

    The model is a mother and activist who encourages women to love their bodies

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Shocking new details emerge in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex-trafficking case

    NEW YORK — New details have emerged in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering case, with the music mogul now accused of dangling a victim over an apartment balcony and coercing two more women into commercial sex acts, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday. The superseding indictment doesn’t add any new charges against the music mogul, but prosecutors now ...

  • Things to know about the Trump administration order on miles per gallon for cars and pickups

    DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co

  • Exclusive: Meghan Markle's close friend Abigail Spencer reveals hidden side to the Duchess

    Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer is ready for the world to know the true character of her close friend ahead of the Duchess' solo Netflix debut. See the exclusive details.

  • Tesla's Profits Are Falling Off a Cliff as Elon Musk Self-Immolates

    As Elon Musk is busy gutting the federal government, his chief cash cow, Tesla, is falling by the wayside. According to the automaker's latest earnings report, Tesla made a net profit of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 — a 71 percent drop off equalling $5.6 billion from the same period a year earlier, even though its revenue saw a slight bump. That's bad, but we should note that Tesla's profits in 2023 were boosted by a one-time tax benefit of $5.9 billion, The New York Times reported