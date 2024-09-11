People Are Losing It Over The Debate Moderators Actually Live Fact-Checking Donald Trump On His Lies

BuzzFeed
·3 min read

If you watched the last presidential debate back in June, you might remember former president Donald Trump claiming that post-birth abortions are a thing that exists.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are shown on CNN during a presidential debate. Text on screen asks, "Why does Trump believe top earners and corporations should pay even less in taxes than they do now?"
Mario Tama / Getty Images

He's been making similar claims about late-term abortions since 2016.

Donald Trump standing in front of a microphone, wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and red tie, with a concerned expression on his face
Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images

In the last debate, Trump's comments on abortion passed by without comment from either the moderators or his then-opponent, President Joe Biden. But not this time.

Twitter: @PopBase / ABC News

People were genuinely stunned after moderator Linsey Davis live fact-checked Trump, saying, "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born."

Twitter: @primediscussion / Warner Bros

Like, this picture of Joe Biden was all of us.

Twitter: @2RawTooReal / CNN

And that wasn't the only fact check of the night. Moderator David Muir also fact-checked Trump's false claims about immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, saying, "You bring up Springfield, Ohio, and ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

Twitter: @big_business_ / ABC News

People were very pleased to see Linsey Davis and David Muir providing live fact checks this time around.

Twitter: @CandiceBenbow

It truly was a sight to behold.

Twitter: @mattxiv

But to be fair, it shouldn't be that big of a deal.

Twitter: @zachsilberberg

Still, we were waiting for this.

Twitter: @QondiNtini

Anyway, thank you Linsey Davis and David Muir for showing up tonight.

Twitter: @deray

Latest Stories