People Are Losing It Over The Debate Moderators Actually Live Fact-Checking Donald Trump On His Lies

If you watched the last presidential debate back in June, you might remember former president Donald Trump claiming that post-birth abortions are a thing that exists.

He's been making similar claims about late-term abortions since 2016.

In the last debate, Trump's comments on abortion passed by without comment from either the moderators or his then-opponent, President Joe Biden. But not this time.

Debate moderator Linsey Davis fact-checks Donald Trump who claimed there are abortions happening during the 9th month of a pregnancy:“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born.” pic.twitter.com/v7lFStm3tI — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2024

People were genuinely stunned after moderator Linsey Davis live fact-checked Trump, saying, "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born."

REAL TIME FACT CHECK FROM MODERATOR pic.twitter.com/gQ8ieZHpAh — AT (@primediscussion) September 11, 2024

Like, this picture of Joe Biden was all of us.

Was that a fact check by a moderator HELL HAS FROZEN 🥶 OVER pic.twitter.com/bDxLyXwIZY — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) September 11, 2024

And that wasn't the only fact check of the night. Moderator David Muir also fact-checked Trump's false claims about immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, saying, "You bring up Springfield, Ohio, and ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

Donald Trump yaps about immigrants eating cats and dogs then gets fact check bro...... this is insane 😭😭pic.twitter.com/XrgP5l6d2m — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 11, 2024

People were very pleased to see Linsey Davis and David Muir providing live fact checks this time around.

Oh ABC said they are not CNN and you don’t get to say whatever you want!! — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) September 11, 2024

It truly was a sight to behold.

david muir you look so beautiful when you live fact check — matt (@mattxiv) September 11, 2024

But to be fair, it shouldn't be that big of a deal.

“there is no state where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born” wow the bare minimum fact check is somehow refreshing — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) September 11, 2024

Still, we were waiting for this.

The way I screamed so loud when the moderator fact checked Trump on the LIE ABOUT KILLING BABIES AFTER THEY ARE BORN FINALLY LORD 🔥 #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/RI5JaOrbGa — Qondi (@QondiNtini) September 11, 2024

Anyway, thank you Linsey Davis and David Muir for showing up tonight.

WE FINALLY HAVE ACTUAL MODERATORS! THE DEBATE IS SO DIFFERENT WHEN WE ACTUALLY HAVE MODERATORS.SHOUT OUT TO WHOEVER PLANNED THIS DEBATE. BRAVO TO MODERATORS! — deray (@deray) September 11, 2024

