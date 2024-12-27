People here are lovely, helpful and delightful, says Aussie panto star

Courtney Act, aka Shane Jenek, says she will bring some "Aussie brashness" to her role [Phil Tragen]

An Australian drag queen may not be the obvious choice to be one of the stars of a Christmas panto in Bradford.

But for Shane Jenek, who is currently playing Blue Faerie in the Alhambra's Pinocchio, it makes perfect sense.

The 42-year-old burst into living rooms down under in 2003 when his alter ego Courtney Act successfully auditioned for Australian Idol (the day after Jenek was rejected) and landed a record deal. Courtney went on to be a runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race US in 2014 and won Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018.

Now having worked across the world, Jenek said doing a British panto was a chance to get back to his roots.

Shane Jenek says pantomimes have a lot in common with drag performance [Handout]

"I grew up in Brisbane in the 80s doing Brisbane's version of a pantomime, which is nothing compared to what happens here in the UK," he said.

"Then I went and saw Julian Clary and Dawn French at the Palladium in London a few years back and it was just a spectacle.

"I think most Brits know what a spectacle it is because they've grown up going to pantomimes.

"But for an Aussie coming here and seeing just how huge and elaborate these shows are, it is incredible."

Jenek, who identifies as gender fluid, said performing in drag, but not in "a traditional drag role" like the dame, was important representation for children growing up like him.

"It's not Manchester and it's not London, so to be a drag queen on stage in Bradford. I feel like maybe it even kicks a little higher," he said.

"Of course, I want to bring some of my Australian charm and brashness as well."

Courtney Act is starring alongside Bradford panto veteran Billy Pearce [Phil Tragen]

Jenek is no stranger to the UK, having previously been based in London for work including Channel 4's The Courtney Act Show and to host a reality dating show.

But he said daily life in Yorkshire, where the panto runs until 19 January, could not be more different to the major cities he usually calls home.

"The people are different, the accents are different, the food is different, all aspects are different," he said.

"At first I was suspicious of people who were overly helpful. I remember asking someone for directions and they walked for the next five minutes with me in that direction and I thought 'what is going on?'

"And then I realised, 'oh this is just people in Bradford and in Yorkshire' - they're just absolutely lovely and helpful and delightful."

Jenek said working alongside city panto legend Billy Pearce had been a particular highlight.

"At 73, he is the most energetic, lively, kind, warm and obviously funny person to work with.

"We've got to the stage now that we know the show well enough that we play around with it a little.

"It's always fun when we're on stage together because there's a cheeky glint in both of our eyes."

Courtney stars as the Blue Faerie, which is not traditionally performed in drag [Phil Tragen]

Now based in Sydney, Jenek said the one downside to being an international drag star was the long-haul travel.

"Wherever I go, I am travelling with two giant suitcases, a backpack and a carry on," he said.

"I've bought my wigs, I've bought my shoes and my undergarments and my make-up and all of the other stuff."

Jenek said despite his "greatest weakness" of learning lines and song lyrics, he was looking forward to the run of shows, where he will get to show off his both his acting and singing skills.

"It's camp, it's fun, it's loose, it's well-costumed," he said.

"Everybody's there to make the show as fun and as silly for the families as possible, and I really love that.

"I won't give too much away, but it's ridiculous and it involves pyrotechnics."

