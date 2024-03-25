People Are Noticing 1 Humiliating Detail In Lauren Boebert's New Photo

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) shared a photo from an event in her home state ― and her critics quickly noticed one awkward detail.

There weren’t many people in attendance.

Boebert sent a message thanking the Adams County Republican Party, along with some images showing her speaking at the event with several dozen people in attendance amid a lot of empty seats:

Great to be with you today, Adams County GOP! pic.twitter.com/YILqmaOzEm — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 24, 2024

Boebert is facing an uphill battle to remain in Congress after narrowly winning reelection in 2022. She switched districts to run for a safer Republican seat, but recently came in fifth in a straw poll there.

She’s also faced a series of personal struggles, including getting kicked out of a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical for being disruptive and inappropriate.

If the turnout for her in Adams County is any indication, she may have a hard time at the ballot box in November ― as some of her critics were only too happy to point out:

Ouch, that is a really small and sad turn out. — Bella (@BellAirMB) March 24, 2024

Yep, all 18 of them. That represents 0.000034% of the population of Adams County CO. Hell uva Draw there Lauren. https://t.co/OWc159gUDm — Stephen B. Kinder 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@Olyrancher) March 24, 2024

The free lunch and ventriloquist show at Hooters in Palm Springs draws a bigger crowd, Lauren. https://t.co/Tn5sdgafpq — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) March 24, 2024

Geez they could have met in her living room. — marcus simmons (@mgstupelo) March 24, 2024

What's worse than how sparsely attended this tiny venue is -- is that you actually included these photos as evidence, thinking it was A Good Thing??!! https://t.co/1nMAmUkKiI — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) March 24, 2024

.@laurenboebert It looks like only 10 people showed up. That's significantly lower than the attendance at the Beetlejuice musical. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) March 24, 2024