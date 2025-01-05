People of New Orleans to march in Joan of Arc Parade, embracing hope and resilience amid tragedy
The first parade of Carnival season in New Orleans is scheduled to take place in the French Quarter on Monday, just five days after a terror attack on Bourbon Street, that left 14 victims dead. On Sunday, a marching band and parade participants were seen rehearsing for the event. Many had wondered if the 17th annual Joan of Arc Parade would still occur less than a week after the deadly rampage. (AP Video by Sara Cline)